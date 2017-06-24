2 hospitalized after car crashes into Rosemont home

Two women were hospitalized after a crash sent a car into an Orange County home, firefighters said.

The crash occurred in Rosemont around 6 p.m. near the corner of North Lane and Westgrove Way.

Neighbors told Channel 9’s Cierra Putman the driver of a Ford Explorer crashed into several vehicles, including a Jeep that slammed into the house on Westgrove Way.

Curt Freeman witnessed the crash and said he’s surprised the driver of the Jeep survived.

"I'm very shocked because the way she hit that driver side door, I'm surprised it didn't cave in on her. It was a crazy situation that happened. It seemed like it was in slow motion, but it happened,” said Freeman.

Witnesses said the driver of the Ford Explorer got into the car in the parking lot of the Sky Pines apartment complex, plowing into multiple vehicles in the parking lot before attempting to turn left on North Lane.

“From what I saw and my son saw, she went right out there and hit that vehicle with no, no care in the world,” said Freeman.

The driver of the Jeep was catapulted into the house in the Crystal Cove subdivision, witnesses said.

"It was loud, it was loud, like when the space shuttle comes back in, it was loud," said Freeman.

The driver of the Ford Explorer kept going until she also crashed, slamming into a tree further east down North Lane.

Orlando police have not released any details about the crash and whether any arrests will result.