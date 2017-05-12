Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 95
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Clear
H 95° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 95° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 95° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Horrible: Girl microwaves pet guinea pig, posts video online 
Close

Horrible: Girl microwaves pet guinea pig, posts video online 

Horrible: Girl microwaves pet guinea pig, posts video online 

Horrible: Girl microwaves pet guinea pig, posts video online 

By: Samantha Jordan

BRAZIL -  A teenager in Brazil is facing online backlash after putting her pet guinea pig in a microwave...and turning it on!

Vitoria Muller, 16, uploaded the clip to social media of the animal spinning inside the oven. Fortunately, the animal escaped unharmed. Muller claims her friends influenced her to do it. Muller has now deleted her social media accounts after receiving abusive and threatening comments.

Close

Vitoria Muller


Horrified viewers are now calling for her to be charged with a crime. 

According to the Daily Mail, her father wants the taunting to stop because “my daughter was already punished for her bad behavior. The animal is fine and in the name of all my family we apologize.”

**WARNING: Graphic Content** Mobile users, watch the video HERE.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Orlando Utilities customers told to cut back on water usage
    Orlando Utilities customers told to cut back on water usage
    The Orlando Utilities Commission has seen a dramatic uptick in water use as possibly the driest spring in Florida’s history continues to dry out residents’ yards and kill grass. During a normal day during this time of year, officials said OUC pumps about 87 million gallons of water. On Wednesday, the utility company pumped 107 million gallons. While OUC is not concerned about its ability to meet the water demand, it wanted to warn customers that they may see drastically higher water bills if they use excessive amounts of water. “We are concerned about our customers,” OUC spokesman Tim Trudell said. “We believe they are going to start to see some high bills that correlate with high water usage. “Maybe they’re not thinking about (that) right now. Maybe they’re just thinking about their yard being a little brown, or not what it usually looks like.” Officials reminded customers that they should not be watering their yards between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and in unincorporated Orange County residents can be cited for violations.
  • Police: Man assaults woman for being black, spits on officers arresting him
    Police: Man assaults woman for being black, spits on officers arresting him
    A Virginia man is accused of chasing a stranger on the road and striking her car last week before yanking her from the vehicle and assaulting her because she is black. Matthew R. Ellis, 27, of Chester, also spit on police officers as they arrested him May 5, the Chesterfield County police told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.  “The investigation indicates that Ellis assaulted the victim because she is black,” Chesterfield County police spokeswoman Liz Caroon told the Times-Dispatch in an email.  Ellis is white.  >> Read more trending stories The victim told investigators that she was waiting to turn at an intersection when a vehicle pulled alongside her and the driver, later identified as Ellis, began shouting at her. Frightened, she changed course and turned east instead of taking her planned westbound route, but Ellis followed her.  Ellis, who just recently had his driver’s license reinstated following a DUI conviction, eventually rammed the back of the woman’s car, the Times-Dispatch reported. Police said that he got out of his vehicle, opened her driver’s side door and pulled her from her vehicle.  Two nearby men ran over and tried to restrain Ellis, allowing the woman to flee, the newspaper reported. She ran to a nearby business, where employees locked the door behind her.  Ellis broke free from the men and followed her, trying to force his way inside the building, the Times-Dispatch said. The men, along with a third man, grabbed him again and restrained him until police arrived.  Ellis then spit on the two officers who responded to the scene, police said.  WRIC in Richmond reported that Ellis is charged with assault and battery causing bodily injury in a hate crime, abduction and kidnapping, attempted breaking and entering and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. He is also charged with reckless driving and disregarding a traffic signal.  Caroon declined to say what Ellis said or did to lead police to the conclusion that the assault was racially motivated, the Times-Dispatch said. She said Ellis and the woman were not acquainted.  The newspaper reported, however, that court and online records show they both live in the same apartment community. 
  • Horrible: Girl microwaves pet guinea pig, posts video online 
    Horrible: Girl microwaves pet guinea pig, posts video online 
    A teenager in Brazil is facing online backlash after putting her pet guinea pig in a microwave...and turning it on! Vitoria Muller, 16, uploaded the clip to social media of the animal spinning inside the oven. Fortunately, the animal escaped unharmed. Muller claims her friends influenced her to do it. Muller has now deleted her social media accounts after receiving abusive and threatening comments. Horrified viewers are now calling for her to be charged with a crime.  According to the Daily Mail, her father wants the taunting to stop because “my daughter was already punished for her bad behavior. The animal is fine and in the name of all my family we apologize.” **WARNING: Graphic Content** Mobile users, watch the video HERE.
  • Officer dies after ambush at Ohio nursing home
    Officer dies after ambush at Ohio nursing home
    A police officer has died after being injured Friday morning in what officials called an ambush at a Kirkersville, Ohio, nursing home,  according to WBNS-TV. >> Read more trending news The gunman, who was not immediately identified, shot two other people before turning the gun on himself, WBNS-TV reported. Authorities got a report of an active shooting situation around 8 a.m. at Pine Kirk Care Center on East Main Street.  >> See the latest on WHIO.com Citing unidentified law enforcement sources, WBNS-TV reported that the shooter was down around 8:50 a.m. Authorities did not immediately identify the officer or share the conditions of the other victims. Ohio Gov. John Kasich called the shooting “horrific” in a post on Twitter Friday morning. Kirkersville is about 30 miles east of Columbus. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
    Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
    Melissa McCarthy is getting a major makeover for her big “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig. >> Read more trending news In a teaser promo for the upcoming episode, McCarthy lip syncs to the song “I Feel Pretty” from the musical “West Side Story” as she dances around Studio 8H. She then enters hair and makeup room and is miraculously transformed into White House press secretary Sean Spicer. RELATED: Melissa McCarthy hits “SNL” as Easter Bunny Sean Spicer “SNL” also created a highlight video to commemorate McCarthy’s return to the show, featuring some of her best and funniest moments. McCarthy hosts “SNL” on Saturday. Watch the teaser below.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.