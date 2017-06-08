A homicide investigation was launched after skeletal remains found in Ormond Beach were identified as those of a 40-year-old Deltona woman who vanished in October, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Maria Milagros Marquez-Rivera was reported missing on Oct. 4, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Gary Davidson said.
Detectives at the time believed that Marquez-Rivera might be with an ex-boyfriend, Davidson said.
Investigators said a hunter discovered skeletal remains Nov. 25 in woods along Broadway Avenue in Ormond Beach.
"The remains have since been identified as Marquez-Rivera," Davidson said. "While the cause of death is unknown at this time, based on information developed in the investigation, the death is being treated as a homicide."
Deputies said a vehicle that Marquez-Rivera had been driving was found in the northeastern United States.
Davidson said detectives have interviewed Marquez-Rivera’s ex-boyfriend.
No charges have been filed.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
