Hispanic Chamber to Gov. Scott: Tear down the alcohol wall

The Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce urges members to contact Gov. Rick Scott’s office to encourage him to sign a bill that would tear down a physical barrier now required to separate beer and wine sales from lard liquor sales.

Grocers like Publix opposed the bill, but Walmart led a fight for it by claiming the current law was archaic and inconvenient to shoppers.

The chamber sent an email to members that read, in part:

“This costly, outdated law hinders and discourages competition, and the Hispanic Chamber fully supports its repeal – which would place all Florida businesses on a level playing field and provide consumers with increased convenience.”