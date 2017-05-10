High price home sales are selling at a record pace

It may be a small market, but 100-million-dollar homes are selling at a record pace.

Christie's International Real Estate reports that ten homes valued at 100-million or more were sold last year alone.

That’s double the previous record set in 2014.

Half of those were in Hong Kong, including one for 270-million.

Three were sold in the U.S., topped by the Lily Pond Estate in East Hampton, New York for 110-million.

We checked there are 11 homes in the U.S. for sale at or above 100 million dollars, two are in South Florida.

The Gemini is a 16 acre complex in Manalapan, Florida listed for $195 million.

Shanna Vicker Gemini/Manalapan, Florida Photo cCurtesy; Forbes

Close Gemini Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker Gemini/Manalapan, Florida Photo cCurtesy; Forbes

The Palais Royal is listed at $159 million. The Hillsboro Beach home features the first ever personal IMAX theater.

Shanna Vicker Le Palais Royal/ Hillsboro Beach, Fla Photo Courtesy : Forbes

Close Le Palais Royal Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker Le Palais Royal/ Hillsboro Beach, Fla Photo Courtesy : Forbes

In Central Florida, the top dollar listing is a $30 million dollar mansion on Windy Ridge Road in Windermere, Florida.

Shanna Vicker 9508 Windy Ridge Rd. Photo Courtesy:Realtor.com

Close $30 million home Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker 9508 Windy Ridge Rd. Photo Courtesy:Realtor.com

The good news, a 17-acre, $18 million dollar listing on Hubbard Road in Orlando is currently pending.