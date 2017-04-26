Hidden Valley teases the Internet with ‘unicorn’ salad dressing

Starbucks can be credited or blamed for the current ‘unicorn’ phenomenon when they started serving their limited-time-only Unicorn Frappuccino - a robust combination of sugar, ice, more sugar, glitter, even more sugar and unicorn dust.
The Unicorn Frappuccino was all the rage for about two weeks. Then it went away.
Now, in the uniforny vacuum left by the heartbreaking loss of the Starbucks treat, salad dressing maker Hidden Valley Ranch is teasing that they may step up and fill that unicorn void.
When all your friends start dressing up like a unicorn. Don't give up on your dreams. #UnicornRanch https://t.co/rgPmcPWSeV— Hidden Valley (@HVRanch) April 21, 2017
On Friday, the Hidden Valley Ranch Twitter account posted an animated GIF of a bottle of pink and purple ranch dressing with a unicorn horn, in front of a backdrop covered in fireworks and rainbows.
“When all your friends start dressing up like a unicorn, don’t give up on your dreams. #UnicornRanch #UnicornFood,” the account posted.
@HVRanch #UnicornRanch pic.twitter.com/xjO04MNPHy— Robynn💕 (@RobynnXO) April 22, 2017
@HVRanch pic.twitter.com/03lgI4s2tq— chubby hoochie. 🍍 (@BNichole_XO) April 23, 2017
