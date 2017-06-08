A nationwide recall has been issued for a contraceptive pill that could lead to unintended pregnancy.

>> Read more trending news

According to the FDA, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a recall of Mibelas 24 Fe tablets due to packaging errors that resulted in tablets being out of order and missing expiry information.

The lot number is L600518 with an expiration of May 2018.

>> Related: Newborn baby photographed with mother's IUD in hand

According to the FDA, the pills were placed in the wrong sequence. Non-hormonal placebo tablets were placed in the packaging’s denoted first four days, where active tablets should be.

“As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” the FDA said. “The reversing the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the tablets out of order.”

The product was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies.

The manufacturer has contacted distributors and customers.

Any one who has purchased the product should notify their physician and return the product to the pharmacy or place of purchase.

See more at FDA.gov.