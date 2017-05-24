Mom warns other parents after baby burned by sunscreen

A Canadian mother is warning other parents after her young daughter suffered a second-degree chemical burn attributed to a popular sunscreen for children.

Rebecca Cannon posted the warning on Facebook on May 8, including photos of her daughter Kyla's burned face. Cannon said she used the spray version of Banana Boat SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Kids Sunscreen, and her daughter had a bad reaction to the product.

Cannon posted on May 11 that a dermatologist confirmed that Kyla had suffered a second-degree chemical burn. She said she contacted Banana Boat and the company offered to reimburse her for the cost of the product.

In 2014, Consumer Reports warned parents to not use spray sunscreen products on kids.