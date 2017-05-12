Listen Live
Health Med Fit Science
Hand injuries involving avocados prompt medical group's call for safety labels
Hand injuries involving avocados prompt medical group's call for safety labels

Hand injuries involving avocados prompt medical group's call for safety labels
Hand injuries involving avocados prompt medical group's call for safety labels

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Some avocado lovers are seeing red instead of green and yellow when they slice into the fruit, and the rising number of hand injuries is a concern to physicians.

According to The Times, the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons wants to see safety labels put on the fruit, in response to a growing number of hand injuries related to avocado preparation that surgeons have seen in UK emergency rooms. The Times reported that some of the injuries involved serious nerve and tendon damage and required surgery.

The California Avocado Commission also reports seeing a fair share of hand injuries. A hashtag, #avocadohand, is documenting the trend on Twitter. The commission has posted safety tips for consumers on how to properly slice and dice avocados. 

Removing the large avocado seed in the middle of the fruit is a common source of injury. Experts recommend removing it with a spoon, and never poking or prodding it with a knife.

  • WATCH Cheeto Cam: Rescued seahorse named Cheeto recovering at Florida aquarium
    WATCH Cheeto Cam: Rescued seahorse named Cheeto recovering at Florida aquarium
      A tiny orange seahorse named Cheeto is one lucky seahorse. It was saved by a little girl after a seagull dropped it on a beach in Clearwater, Florida.  Cheeto, named after the orange snack because the girl thought the gull looked like it had a Cheeto in its beak, was dropped on the beach and in distress until the girl scooped it up and put it in her bucket.  The child brought the seahorse to her mother, and they called the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for help, according to an aquarium press release.  >> Read more trending news Cheeto is now recovering and is slowly beginning to eat again. The aquarium said it will release the sea creature back into the ocean once it is healthy enough to survive in the wild again. Seagulls sometimes mistakenly pluck seahorses from the ocean, but usually spit them out because of their bony structure, the aquarium said, but unfortunately, the gulls are not always over water when they drop the tiny horse-like creatures. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has also set up a Cheeto cam so fans can monitor her progress. See Cheeto here.
  • Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest make J.D. Power’s best airlines for 2017
    Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest make J.D. Power’s best airlines for 2017
    Global marketing research company J.D. Power has released its list of the best airlines in the country for the J.D. Power 2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study. Alaska Airlines has ranked highest for 10 years in a row among traditional airline carriers. Delta Air Lines came in second place. Among low-cost carriers, Southwest Airlines came in first, followed by JetBlue in second place.  >> Read more trending news “It’s impossible to think about airline customer satisfaction without replaying the recent images of a passenger being dragged from a seat,” Michael Taylor, travel practice lead at J.D. Power, said in a written statement in a Wednesday news release. But, he said, overall “the airline industry has been making marked improvements in customer satisfaction across a variety of metrics, from ticket cost to flight crew.”  A decline in airfares in 2016 helped drive satisfaction with cost and fees, according to J.D. Power.  Related: Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence Taylor added, however, that “airlines have significant room for improvement” and the airline industry is in the bottom tier of most service industries.  The J.D. Power study measures passenger satisfaction among business and leisure travelers based on a survey of about 11,000 passengers who flew between March 2016 and March 2017. In order of importance, it looks at costs and fees; in-flight services, aircraft, boarding/deplaning/baggage, flight crew, check-in and reservations.  Related: Complaint: Woman denied restroom access on United Airlines flight, given cup to relieve self In the traditional carrier segment, Alaska and Delta came in ahead of American in third place, United in fourth place and Air Canada in fifth place.  But both Southwest and JetBlue scored higher than all of the “traditional carriers,” including Delta and Alaska.  It’s the first time Southwest ranked highest in the 13 years J.D. Power has conducted the study, after JetBlue ended an 11-year run in the No. 1 spot. Related: Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers  Ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines came in last place in the airline satisfaction study.  The study showed that some pain points for travelers stand out: Problems with overhead bin space have become more common, according to the study. Younger travelers are more likely to have a problem with overhead storage than older travelers, the study showed.  Issues with airline crews, staff and “attitude” are not the most common problems, according to the J.D. Power study.  Instead, the most widely reported issues are with seat comfort, followed by issues with aircraft lavatory cleanliness. With planes running fuller than they did 10 years ago, passengers are “more likely to find themselves in a middle seat and less likely to have an empty seat next to them,” according to J.D. Power.  Instances of airlines bumping passengers and denying them boarding have declined, according to the study, but “they have the greatest negative influence on overall satisfaction.”
  • 4 ways to protect yourself from wildfire smoke
    4 ways to protect yourself from wildfire smoke
    Health officials in Florida are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from smoke being produced by the West Mims wildfire. The West Mims fire is 12 percent contained. It has burned more than 144,000 acres, officials said at a Thursday morning news conference.>> Read more trending stories Smoke was so bad in Duval on Thursday that school officials canceled all outdoor and after-school activities. SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE >>WSB: 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia >>AJC: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam The Florida Department of Health in Duval County wants people to take precautions when in areas affected heavily by smoke. Officials said the smoke can cause scratchy throats or irritated eyes and noses. Smoke can also worsen asthma and other chronic lung or heart conditions. Health officials said people can protect their families in several ways: Avoid prolonged outdoor activities in areas heavily affected by smoke. This is especially important for children and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Stay indoors and run your air conditioner. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. For best results, run the air conditioning with recirculated air. Help keep particle levels lower inside. When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves and candles. Do not vacuum, which stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke. Follow your doctor’s advice about taking medicines and following your asthma management plan if you have asthma or other lung diseases. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen. Pay attention to local air quality reports (www.airnow.gov), news coverage or health warnings related to smoke.
  • Orlando Utilities customers told to cut back on water usage
    Orlando Utilities customers told to cut back on water usage
    The Orlando Utilities Commission has seen a dramatic uptick in water use as possibly the driest spring in Florida’s history continues to dry out residents’ yards and kill grass. During a normal day during this time of year, officials said OUC pumps about 87 million gallons of water. On Wednesday, the utility company pumped 107 million gallons. While OUC is not concerned about its ability to meet the water demand, it wanted to warn customers that they may see drastically higher water bills if they use excessive amounts of water. “We are concerned about our customers,” OUC spokesman Tim Trudell said. “We believe they are going to start to see some high bills that correlate with high water usage. “Maybe they’re not thinking about (that) right now. Maybe they’re just thinking about their yard being a little brown, or not what it usually looks like.” Officials reminded customers that they should not be watering their yards between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and in unincorporated Orange County residents can be cited for violations.
  • Police: Man assaults woman for being black, spits on officers arresting him
    Police: Man assaults woman for being black, spits on officers arresting him
    A Virginia man is accused of chasing a stranger on the road and striking her car last week before yanking her from the vehicle and assaulting her because she is black. Matthew R. Ellis, 27, of Chester, also spit on police officers as they arrested him May 5, the Chesterfield County police told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.  “The investigation indicates that Ellis assaulted the victim because she is black,” Chesterfield County police spokeswoman Liz Caroon told the Times-Dispatch in an email.  Ellis is white.  >> Read more trending stories The victim told investigators that she was waiting to turn at an intersection when a vehicle pulled alongside her and the driver, later identified as Ellis, began shouting at her. Frightened, she changed course and turned east instead of taking her planned westbound route, but Ellis followed her.  Ellis, who just recently had his driver’s license reinstated following a DUI conviction, eventually rammed the back of the woman’s car, the Times-Dispatch reported. Police said that he got out of his vehicle, opened her driver’s side door and pulled her from her vehicle.  Two nearby men ran over and tried to restrain Ellis, allowing the woman to flee, the newspaper reported. She ran to a nearby business, where employees locked the door behind her.  Ellis broke free from the men and followed her, trying to force his way inside the building, the Times-Dispatch said. The men, along with a third man, grabbed him again and restrained him until police arrived.  Ellis then spit on the two officers who responded to the scene, police said.  WRIC in Richmond reported that Ellis is charged with assault and battery causing bodily injury in a hate crime, abduction and kidnapping, attempted breaking and entering and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. He is also charged with reckless driving and disregarding a traffic signal.  Caroon declined to say what Ellis said or did to lead police to the conclusion that the assault was racially motivated, the Times-Dispatch said. She said Ellis and the woman were not acquainted.  The newspaper reported, however, that court and online records show they both live in the same apartment community. 
