All roads to Orlando International Airport are still shut down after reports of a gunman on the A side of the airport in the rental car area, airport officials said Tuesday.

The alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport is contained but not in custody, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

The gunman is speaking with a crisis negotiator, police said.

The gunman was reported in the parking garage around 7:30 p.m.

Entrances are open at the airport, but it is congested, airport officials said.

Contact the airline for the latest flight status, officials said.

An employee at a rental car company at the airport told Channel 9 he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down.

With ongoing events, FAA has placed a Traffic Management Program in effect for arriving flights. Arrivals may be delayed at departure point. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

Be aware of traffic surrounding current events if traveling to MCO. Entrances open but congested. Contact airline for latest flight status. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

UPDATE: Armed suspect is contained but not in custody. Suspect is speaking with a crisis negotiator. Please report only confirmed info. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017