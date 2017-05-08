Listen Live
News
Groveland man accused of paying teenagers for sex faces more charges
Close

Groveland man accused of paying teenagers for sex faces more charges

Groveland man accused of paying teenagers for sex faces more charges
Vincent Thomas was arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Groveland man accused of paying teenagers for sex faces more charges

Updated:
GROVELAND, Fla. - 

A Groveland man accused of paying teenage girls for sex is facing more charges.

Vincent Thomas, 27, was arrested Wednesday and new charges were added Friday. 

A 15-year-old girl told investigators Thomas gave her drugs, including cocaine and acid, at his Groveland home in exchange for sex.

Read: Lake County man accused of paying teenage girls for sex

She also said Thomas had recorded and took pictures of her performing a sex act, according to a report.

During the investigation, another teenager told detectives that while she was not a victim, she knew Thomas liked “younger white females” and that he would give them drugs and alcohol in exchange for sex.

Detectives found the videos and pictures supporting the initial victim’s story and arrested Thomas.

While being taken to jail, Thomas told a detective names of other young females he would “keep in his company on a regular basis,” according to the report.

Detectives interviewed three more teenage girls, including a 14-year-old who told them she has known Thomas for two years, and he solicited her for sex.

Another victim, 16, said Thomas offered her $300 for sexual favors and she refused.

Detectives said a third victim was out of state and could not be contacted, but her mother told investigators that her daughter knew Thomas and had offered the teenager money for sex.

Thomas’s new charges include five counts of human trafficking of a minor. 

Vincent Thomas was arrested on multiple child pornography charges
Close

Groveland man accused of paying teenagers for sex faces more charges

Vincent Thomas was arrested on multiple child pornography charges
