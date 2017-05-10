The fight over a controversial Bethune-Cookman University commencement speaker has prompted strong accusations from both sides.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to speak Wednesday morning at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

A group opposed to DeVos’ visit said it collected 60,000 signatures from people seeking DeVos’ invitation to be withdrawn, but the school said that isn’t true.

B-CU administrators said petitioners came in with boxes, but some of them were nearly empty.

Some students have voiced outrage over the university’s decision to invite DeVos because of comments she made calling historically black colleges and universities “pioneers of school choice.”

She later said the schools originated from racial segregation.

School administrators said that when they combined the six boxes of petitions, they filled only a quarter of a single box. Officials said there were closer to 6,000 petitions, not 60,000.

The petitioners fired back late Tuesday, saying that school officials should recount the petitions and that it stands by the claim that it submitted 59,215 signatures.

“The bottom line is Secretary DeVos doesn't share our community's values and continues to misunderstand the impact and legacy that historically black colleges and universities have played in public education and America,” the group said in a written statement.

Students said they heard that protesters could have their degrees withheld or they could be fined if they protested.

But the university said students are free to protest as long as it doesn't disrupt the graduation ceremony.