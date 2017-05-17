Hurricane forecasters may have a new tool to determine how intense a storm will become, they call them gravity waves.

The air moving around the atmosphere produces gravity waves as it is getting pushed from one place to another.

Near the storm’s eye wall those waves come in quick, short burst - usually as a powerful thunderstorm.

The gravity waves swish the air up and down much like a plunger in a toilet bowl.

The Miami Herald reports that scientists have been measuring gravity waves in the stratosphere about 20 or 30 miles from a storm, but now researchers from the University of Miami have measured the waves where they start.

David Nolan, reported the findings with colleague Jun Zhang in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Early data suggests wave power is directly related to storm power.

If the numbers are correct, gravity waves could become a new tool to understand the intensity of the storm, fine tune predictions and save money.

The data can be collected from buoys in the ocean or weather stations on land.

The researchers got the idea to look inside the storms after analyzing the subtle rings in satellite images spreading from the eye wall from storms in 2003 and 2004.

Nolan,was careful not to oversell the findings and said much more data needs to be analyzed.

Right now, the team has applied for funding to study the next phase which pins down how the power and the frequency of the gravity waves reveal what’s going on in a storm.