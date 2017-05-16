A 78-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday night after police said he left his 2-year-old granddaughter in the car while he went into a Dollar General to buy diapers.

The incident was reported at about 6 p.m., the Ormond Beach Police Department said.

Anthony Heighley is accused of leaving the girl in his Hyundai Accent for at least five minutes.

It was 81 degrees in the area at the time and a passerby said she saw the child in the car soaked in sweat, police said.

The doors were locked, but she was able to get the girl to unlock the car and the woman gave the 2-year-old a bottle of water, investigators said.

Heighley came out of the store about five minutes later, the woman told police.

The toddler’s uncle, Damian Heighley, said his father made a mistake and probably shouldn’t have been taking care of the girl by himself in the first place.

“He’s pushing 80,” Damian Heighley. “He made a bad decision. He doesn’t know better, and at his age, he should not be in a position day in and day out (to be) watching her.”

“My dad is old school and he thought it would be OK for a minute,” he added.

Anthony Heighley was arrested and charged with child neglect.