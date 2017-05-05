GPS burglar hitting vehicles in Lake Nona, residents say

Numerous Lake Nona residents have reported that someone has been targeting vehicles with GPS units for overnight burglaries.

The surge is one of several the Lake Nona area has seen recently, with multiple subdivisions in the community reporting an uptick in vehicle burglaries.

The recent GPS-unit burglaries had gone beyond the normal targeting of unlocked vehicles, said resident Danielle Tullo.

The burglars have started breaking into locked cars as well, she said.

“They’re still trying to get in there,” Tullo said.

While Tullo doesn’t have security cameras on her home, she plans to change that.

“We don’t have cameras in our house, but I’m looking into getting some,” she said.

A deputy has been seen cruising around the neighborhood, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not said if the patrols were prompted by the recent burglaries.