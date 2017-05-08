Listen Live
News
Girl, 9, who bit would-be kidnapper at Titusville park helps police create composite sketch
Close

Girl, 9, who bit would-be kidnapper at Titusville park helps police create composite sketch

Girl, 9, who bit would-be kidnapper at Titusville park helps police create composite sketch

Girl, 9, who bit would-be kidnapper at Titusville park helps police create composite sketch

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - 

A 9-year-old girl who bit a man who tried to kidnap her Saturday afternoon from a park is helping investigators create a composite sketch of the would-be kidnapper, the Titusville Police Department said.

The girl told Eyewitness News that she went to put a blanket back in her parents’ car at W.W. James Park when a man driving a car pulled into an adjacent parking spot.

The stranger got out and asked the girl if she wanted a ride.

Photos: Attempted kidnapping at Titusville Park

“He said, ‘Come on. I'll buy you candy, and I'll buy you toys and treats from the store,’” she said. “I said, ‘No’ and he grabbed my wrist and said, ‘Come on.’”

When he grabbed her wrist, she bit him, she said.

“When I was little, my dad told me if anyone tried to hurt me or kidnap me, just try to hurt them back or really bite them, because your teeth are one of the most powerful muscles,” the girl said. “If you listen to your parents, you'll be more safe and you can fight back.”

Deputies: Woman jogging on Jay Blanchard Trail fights off would-be kidnapper

She was able to break free and run to her mother to report what happened.

The girl’s mother told Channel 9 that she’s grateful that her daughter managed to scare off the man.

“I just feel thankful that she was able to defend herself and that she was able to stop this from being the worst day of my life as a parent,” the girl’s mother said.

Read: Police: New Smyrna Beach man arrested after trying to kidnap boy at McDonald's

Police spent hours searching for any surveillance cameras that might have recorded the getaway vehicle, which the girl described as a smaller convertible with white stripe on its side.

She described the attempted kidnapper as a white man in his 50s or 60s with hazel eyes, a shaved spot on his head with gray hair on the sides and a crooked finger.

Investigators haven’t said when the composite sketch will be completed.

Read: Deputies release composite sketch of man who tried to kidnap girl from bus stop

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    An engaged couple – both accomplished Massachusetts doctors – was killed in a chaotic attack Friday night that ended with police shooting and wounding a suspect in South Boston. Sources told WFXT that Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found with their throats slashed in their penthouse apartment. Police say the anesthesiologists were killed by a 30-year-old man with a criminal history named Bampumim Teixeira. >> Watch the news report here What we know about the victims Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and was engaged to Field. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President and CEO of Massachusetts Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. >> For complete coverage, visit Boston25News.com She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Field was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute ... [and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. What we know about the suspect Teixeira was named Saturday as the prime suspect in the slayings of Bolanos and Field. Police say someone reported a man with a gun at the Macallen Building in South Boston around 8 p.m. Friday, and officers said they found Teixeira. According to police, he fired once before police shot and subdued him. Teixeira was then taken to a hospital. He has a criminal record and served time after pleading guilty to stealing from a bank on Summer Street twice – once in 2014 and again in 2016. In both instances, police say he passed a teller a note demanding money but never showed a weapon. >> Boston doctors found with throats slashed likely knew killer What we know about the crime Police told WFXT that the victims were found in the apartment on the top floor of the Macallen building after the shootout with Teixeira. A source said the victims had their throats slashed, but few details about the crime scene have been officially released. Both Bolanos and Field lived in the apartment. Police say the victims and Teixeira knew each other, though the nature of their relationship is not clear. >> Read more trending news Full statement from Massachusetts Eye and Ear 'I was privileged to know and work with Lina over the course of the last decade or so. We first met when she was a young researcher. It was a privilege to be one of her mentors. We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months. In that time, I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist. “Lina personified the ideal traits of a pediatric anesthesiologist, combining excellent skill with great compassion. She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases. And she was the type of colleague that people were drawn to, with close personal friendships spanning the entire Mass. Eye and Ear community — people she worked with every day — from surgeons to nurses and administrative staff.  “Everyone at Massachusetts Eye and Ear really loved her. It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.' – Statement of Sunil Eappen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear
  • Would you stay for 18 innings?
    Would you stay for 18 innings?
    Baseball fans got their moneys worth at this game. The Yankees beat the Cubs 5-4 early this morning in the major leagues longest running game interleague game in MLB history.  During the game the Yankees Anthony Rizzo absorbed the pain of a 98 point six mile an hour fast ball. The winning run came in the 18th inning after six hours and five minutes of play, completing a three game sweep. By the end of the 18th inning, the teams had a combined 48 strikeouts.  Rizzo, a lefty slugger who crowds the plate led the league in getting hit - more than 30 times, in 2015.
  • Little girl tells ‘Donald Trump’ that he’s a ‘disgrace to the world’
    Little girl tells ‘Donald Trump’ that he’s a ‘disgrace to the world’
    Well, if anything can be considered ‘fake news,’ it’s this. (tweet) A 5-second clip of a little girl telling the president off is going viral on Twitter--mostly because people were fooled into thinking that it really was President Donald Trump.It’s not.In the video, the girl is seen telling ‘Trump’ that he’s a ‘disgrace to the world’ before snapping a photo of him.  Turns out it’s actually a Donald Trump impersonator named Anthony Atamanuik. He’s an actor who has made appearances on ‘30 Rock’, ‘Broad City,’ and currently stars as Trump in The President Show, according to Buzzfeed.While many viewers knew it wasn’t the real deal, thousands of others were a little too quick to share the clip and retweeted it believing that it really was the president. (tweet) (tweet) Of course in the longer version of the video, you’d be able to tell right away it wasn’t truly Trump...but it was a little too late. The short version has already been retweeted more than 145,000 times. (tweet)
  • 9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park
    9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park
    A little girl says she bit the hand of a man who tried to kidnap her at a Titusville park.   The attempted abduction happened at W.W. James Park in Titusville.   The 9-year-old girl says that she went to put a blanket back in her parents car when a man in a car pulled up next to her. He got out and asked her if she wanted a ride. The girl said he told her would buy her treats and candy from a store if she went with him and then he grabbed her wrist. She said she replied no and instinctively bit him.   'When I was little, my dad told me if anyone tried to hurt me or kidnap me, just try to hurt them back or really bite them because your teeth are one of the most powerful muscles,' the girl said.   The girl said she was able to break free and ran to her mother to report what happened.   “Be safe around strangers, because you never know if they can hurt you or not,” the girl told Eyewitness News.   The mother of the little girl told Eyewitness News that she was thankful her daughter was able to defend herself.   'She was able to stop this from being the worst day of my life as a parent,' the mother said to Eyewitness News.   The girl said the man was in a smaller convertible with a white stripes along its side. She described as the attempted kidnapper as a white man in his 50s or 60s with hazel eyes, a shaved spot on his head with gray hair on the sides and a crooked finger.  
  • Lake Moss park closed after 10-year-old girl bitten by alligator
    Lake Moss park closed after 10-year-old girl bitten by alligator
    A 10-year-old girl is recovering at home after she was bitten by an alligator in Lake Mary Jane at Lake Moss Park, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.   The girl was sitting in the 2-feet deep water, in a designated swim area, shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday when the alligator, which was estimated to be 8 to 9 feet long, attacked, FWC officials said.    She was transported to Nemours Children's Hospital by her parents, officials said. She has at least 10 stitches.   The girl said she fought off the gator by poking it in the nostril, something she learned while visiting Gatorland, a theme park and wildlife preserve, her father said. She also pried the gator's mouth open to remove her leg, the girl told officials.   'To get an animal with the strongest bite on the planet to let go of you is a miracle,' said Donald Aldarelli, Gatorland representative. 'I'm just happy that she heard it here.'   FWC trapper George Walrath captured and euthanized the gator in Lake Hart after the attack, according to Orange County Parks and Recreation.    'In an abundance of caution, the waterfront will be off limits to the public for the next week while Florida Fish & Wildlife conduct a review and until Orange County Parks & Recreation Division can meet with the agency to review the situation before making any decisions on opening the waterfront,' said Matt Suedmeyer, manager of Orange County Parks & Recreation Division, in a statement.    FWC released information on the number of alligator bites throughout the state.  
