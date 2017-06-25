Girl, 7, drowns in St. Cloud community pool

A 7-year-old girl drowned in a community pool in St. Cloud Saturday evening, police said.

Emergency workers responded to a possible drowning at the pool for the Anthem Park Subdivision at 2050 Remembrance Avenue a little after 5 p.m.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the girl, who has not been identified, until she was transported to St. Cloud Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The girl and her family were visiting from out-of-town, police said.

Investigators determined the girl and her friends were in the pool without their parents’ knowledge or permission.

Police said there were several other people in the pool when this occurred.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.