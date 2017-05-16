An 8-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother are headed to juvenile court after Palm Bay police said the children burglarized a vehicle.

The incident was captured on a home security camera.

John Badillo, a retired New York City police officer, had a surveillance camera rolling at his home on Garvey Road in Palm Bay earlier this month, when three kids approached his parked car.

“You don't want children to think they can do as they wish in their community. Their community should be something that they improve and help,” Badillo said.

Last week, the 8-year-old and her 12-year-old brother were taken into custody for burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, which is a felony

“We don't have any discretion on arrest. We contacted the state attorney and released (the children) to the parents. And there are several referral programs we can put them through,” said Lt. Mike Bandish of the Palm Bay Police Department.

Bandish said the children needed to be put in a system so they could get help.

The state attorney's office says a criminal case is unlikely against that 8-year-old, because it's doubtful she would be competent to go through the juvenile court process.

But in a diversion program, age-appropriate sanctions could be imposed, like chores, or a letter of apology.