Giant rabbit dies on United flight
By: Marsha Taylor
Another PR disaster is shaping for United Airlines. Now a rabbit died on one of it's flight. And not just any rabbit. Simon was a 10 month old continental giant rabbit. It’s owner expected to become the worlds biggest rabbit. Simon's father grew to be four feet four inches.

 United confirmed the death and a spokesman says that the safety and well being of all the animals traveling with the airline is of the utmost importance. The most recent figures from the U.S. department of Transportation show United carried nearly one hundred thousand animals in that year with 14 animal deaths.  Simon was getting shipped to a new owner, reported to be famous and furious. 

Marsha Taylor/The Daily Mail
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • ICE operation rounds up 11 dangerous criminals in Orange County
    ICE operation rounds up 11 dangerous criminals in Orange County
    Eleven people were arrested in Orange County as part of a statewide Immigration and Customs Enforcement effort aimed at what ICE called 'criminal aliens'.   During an unnamed operation between April 18th-21,  agents rounded up and arrested 76 people state wide.   According to ICE, 57 of the suspects have felony convictions ranging from sexual battery to child sex crimes, other sex crimes, to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug violations.   Some were arrested on less serious charges, many of those arrested will be deported.   Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they will likely be making more arrests.
  • Sanford man accused of kidnapping, raping teen is registered sex offender
    Sanford man accused of kidnapping, raping teen is registered sex offender
    Police say Samuel Lee Hardy Jr was arrested Tuesday in connection with a February kidnapping and sexual battery in Sanford.   According to detectives, Hardy approached a 15 year old girl walking in the parking lot of a Sanford Walmart store and forced her into his vehicle at knife point. 'Hardy then drove the victim to an area near Washington Oaks, where he forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse with him.'  Investigators said results from a sexual battery kit returned a positive identification for Hardy, who was previously sentenced to six years in prison for having sex with minors.   Records show Hardy had checked in with his probation officer just last week and is supposed to be on sex offender probation until 2025.   Hardy told detectives that he didn't remember having sex with the victim and later said it was consensual.   Wednesday, he was charged with forced sexual battery with a weapon on a victim 12 years or older, kidnapping and two counts of violation of probation.
  • 2-year-old bound with tape at Charlotte day care, police report says
    2-year-old bound with tape at Charlotte day care, police report says
    A 2-year-old’s arms and mouth were bound with packaging tape by her day care teacher, according to a police report that WSOC obtained. WSOC reporter Ken Lemon spoke to the child’s mother who filed a police report on the incident at The Children of America Education and Childcare Centers in the University area. The 2-year-old’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said that she found out about the incident three weeks ago when an employee walked by a classroom and saw the little girl in a corner with her hands bound by several pieces of tape and tape covering her mouth. The mother said the employee was so stunned she asked another employee to look into the class and witness the incident. “You are not going to get away with torturing my child,” the mother said. She said her child’s teacher had been at the day care for a few months and got upset. “She said my daughter wouldn’t be still and listen to what she was saying,” the mother said. The mother claims that’s when the teacher wrapped packing tape around her child’s wrists and over her mouth. The mother said administrators told her what happened the next day and fired the teacher. But the mother said that’s not enough, and that the teacher should face charges. Statement issued by The Mintz Fraade Law Firm, representing Children of America: 'This is in response to the recent inquiry pertaining to an incident at the Children of America childcare center in Charlotte. Please be advised that as a licensed child care provider in the State of North Carolina, Children of America must adhere to strict state mandated guidelines. Specifically, with regard to this recent incident with which you are inquiring about, Children of America took immediate, appropriate action as mandated and pursuant to Children of America's internal policies and procedures which included the termination of the employee. Children of America cannot comment any further on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation.' She waited three weeks for the day care to report the incident to police. She said when that didn’t happen, she called police. The executive vice president for the school said that what happened is upsetting. He said teachers go through training and are told they can take a break any time the stress gets too high. He said administrators will also reinforce procedures for teachers. The executive vice president added that the day care took swift and appropriate action and that the staff notified child services and state licensing agencies, which is the day care’s protocol. [LINK: NC Division of Child Development and Early Education report] WSOC checked the Division of Child Development records on the five-star facility and learned that three years ago, a 2-year child was left unsupervised for more than 30 minutes. The division discovered in 2015 that criminal records weren’t complete for all staff members. The state also found that a 2-year-old child was picked up by the arms and dropped on the floor in 2015. 
  • Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after authorities found a missing woman trapped inside his shed. >> Read more trending news Jennifer Elliot was reported missing just after midnight Wednesday and was found around 4 a.m. after residents heard her cries coming from a shed on Central Avenue in Blanchester.  Police went to the 100 block of Central Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing screams coming from the property. Once authorities arrived, they entered a shed in the backyard and found a woman in a well hole covered by multiple objects. Authorities arrested Dennis Dunn on kidnapping charges after a four-hour standoff with Blanchester police. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.  Elliot was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Police said officers saw no obvious signs of physical trauma to Elliott. Police said Elliot had previously reported that Dunn harassed her. Elliott and Dunn live on the same street. Elliot filed a report with police in October after she said she got harassing phone calls and texts from Dunn. Elliott declined to participate in any prosecution of Dunn in that case. Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said Dunn has a history of mental illness.
  • Check your change jar for rare penny worth up to $85,000 
    Check your change jar for rare penny worth up to $85,000 
    A rare coin, the 1943 copper wheat penny, also known as the Wheat Cent, is worth a pretty penny these days, selling for up to $85,000 at auction. >> Read more trending news That’s according to the online coin value service CoinTrackers, which said the pennies are so valuable because so few were made and they were released by mistake. The Wheat Cent is made mostly from copper, but steel versions were issued during World War II, CoinTrackers said on its website. Because the 1943 coin was mistakenly minted of copper instead of steel and released, its value skyrocketed. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Coin experts have suggested the mistake occurred when copper plates were either tested or left among the steel plates from 1942, KTRK-TV reported. A penny worth $85,000 may sound astronomical, but consider that in 2012 a 1943 Lincoln penny sold for $1 million at auction.  
