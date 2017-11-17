A Georgia man and woman are facing charges after police said they severely beat a man in a road-rage attack.
Marietta police said Darron Webb and Danielle Holman used a tire iron to beat the victim in an intersection. The attack left the 68-year-old victim with broken teeth.
The attack happened in September but the two were arrested this week.
“Got my teeth knocked out, my jaw is broken on the right side,” victim Douglas McConnell said.
McConnell said he still has a long way to go before he is back to full strength after the attack. But he said he can sleep a little better now that the two people accused of beating him over the head with a tire iron are in jail.
The incident occurred on at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, police said.
McConnell said the couple had pulled out in front of him and followed him to the intersection.
“I slammed on the brakes, I had to slam on {the) brakes to keep from hitting them in the rear, so I blew my horn at them,” McConnell said.
Then, McConnell said he saw Webb holding a tire iron.
Police said Webb hit McConnell multiple times in the head with the tire iron.
“They jumped out (of) the car, they started hollering out the window, the lady did, and the next thing I know I was waking up in the hospital,” McConnell said.
Police first arrested Holman on Monday, saying she confessed to being involved.
Officers arrested Webb on Wednesday.
McConnell said he still needs oral surgery before he can fully heal. He said he doesn't want anyone else to suffer like he did.
“Don’t get into road rage, keep going if you can because it's a lot of fools out there,” McConnell said.
Tell us about yourself