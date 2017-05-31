Listen Live
Gen Politics
What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in
Close

What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in

President Trump And Twitter

What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  What's a "covfefe"? Ask President Donald Trump.

The president took to Twitter overnight with a baffling, meme-inspiring message: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet, presumably an unfinished critique of negative press coverage of the administration, quickly sparked a trending topic on the social media site.

President Donald Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump

Photo Credit: Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
