Trump test in Georgia

Alot of eyes are watching the race in Georgia to replace Congressman Tom Price. Price is now serving in the Trump administration. Republican Karen Handle faces Democrate John Ossoff. Ossoff does not live in District six so he can’t even cast a ballot for himself today. He tells CNN he is living outside the district with his girlfriend while she finishes school. This race is a big talk topic for former presidential contender Herman Cain. He is urging Republicans to get out and vote in what developed into the most expensive Congressional race in U.S. history. An estimated 50 million dollars flooded into Georgia to pay for ads in this race. The race also has the attention of President Trump. He’s tweeting about it this morning.
Democrat Jon Ossoff, who wants to raise your taxes to the highest level and is weak on crime and security, doesn't even live in district.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017
