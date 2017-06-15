On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is being treated for a gunshot wound, the Washington Post and other news outlets are reporting.

The president and first lady stopped by the hospital and brought two bouquets of flowers with them, according to the New York Post.

"He entered the room, spoke with Scalise's family and sat by his bedside with Mrs. Trump," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Trump visits Rep. Steve Scalise, who remains hospitalized in critical condition following this morning's shooting https://t.co/EEKR8Rhi7B pic.twitter.com/7yhq0hL0NJ — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 15, 2017

Earlier in the day, a man opened fire on Congressional Republicans as they were practicing for the upcoming baseball game. Scalise was among those injured and was first believed to be in stable condition. However, following surgery, the hospital announced that he was in critical condition. An update from The Associated Press indicates that he will need additional operations.

BREAKING: Hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise still in critical condition, will need more operations after shooting. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2017

Following his visit, Trump took to Twitter to give his own update on the congressman, writing, “Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!”

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape - but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017