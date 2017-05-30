Listen Live
Gen Politics
Trump's communications director resigns, reports say
Trump's communications director resigns, reports say

Trump's communications director resigns, reports say
Trump's communications director resigns, reports say

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON -  President Donald Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke, has resigned, multiple news outlets, including Axios and CNN, are reporting.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump's communications director resigns, reports say
    Trump's communications director resigns, reports say
    President Donald Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke, has resigned, multiple news outlets, including Axios and CNN, are reporting. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman
    Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman
    It could have been a scene out of the movie “Jaws.” In a stunning move, a nine-foot great white shark leaped out of the water and dove onto a fishing boat off the coast of New South Wales, injuring a 73-year-old fisherman. In 60 years of fishing, Terry Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he’s never seen anything like it. >> Read more trending news “I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the ABC. “He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor,” he said. “There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough,” Selwood added. >> Related: Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico The Marine Rescue Unit came to his aid, transporting him to shore where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury. Selwood said conditions were clear at the time of the breach, with nothing unusual happening in the water around his boat. >> Related: 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore “For some unknown reason he just launched himself out of the water and must have come up four feet out of the water to clear my outboard motor and drop straight in the boat.” The shark was hauled off by researchers for a necropsy. As for Selwood, he told the ABC he’ll be out fishing again as soon as possible.  
  • Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    British authorities on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber believed to have blown himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Abedi’s identity Tuesday but declined to comment further, citing the need for the coroner to confirm the identity. Authorities said Abedi detonated a suicide bomb near one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena on Monday, just after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped up. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, officials said. Here’s what we know: Abedi was a British man of Libyan origin who was born in 1994, Politico Europe reported. His parents were emigrants who settled in England and later moved back to Libya, The Telegraph reported. He was the second youngest of four children. Police were warned about Abedi’s “extreme and violent views” several years before Monday’s deadly bombing, according to BBC News. A Muslim community worker, who was not identified, told the news station that two people who knew Abedi from college called police separately to warn authorities that “he was supporting terrorism.” The community worker told BBC News that the calls were made about five years ago after Abedi said, among other things, that “being a suicide bomber was OK.” Police declined to comment on the claim. Abedi’s “links with ISIS are proven,” France’s Interior Minister said Wednesday, according to Politico Europe. He traveled to Libya before Monday’s attack and had links with the Islamic State group, Politico Europe reported, citing French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. “Today, we only know what British investigators have told us – someone of British nationality, of Libyan origin, who suddenly after a trip to Libya, then probably to Syria, becomes radicalized and decides to carry out this attack,” Collomb told BFMTV. Abedi lived at a home 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, according to The New York Times. A law enforcement official told the newspaper that Abedi's ID was found at the scene of the bombing. Police arrested two of Abedi's brothers and his father in the aftermath of the attack, according to multiple reports. Anti-terrorism officials in Libya told The Associated Press that Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested Wednesday for interrogation. One of Salman Abedi’s brothers, Hashim, was arrested Tuesday in Libya on suspicion of having links with the Islamic State group, according to BBC News. Another of Salman Abedi’s brothers, Ismail, was arrested Tuesday in Manchester.
  • Ariana Grande’s mother speaks one week after deadly Manchester concert bombing
    Ariana Grande’s mother speaks one week after deadly Manchester concert bombing
    It has been a week since a deadly blast killed 22 people who were attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Now her mother is speaking out on social media, saying her daughter had been spending time “in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow,” Billboard reported. >> Read more trending news Joan Grande said in a tweet, “I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester.” Joan Grande was going backstage at the arena when the explosion happened. ABC News reported that she helped fans get to safety after the blast. Ariana Grande has put her Dangerous Woman tour on hold until June 7, when she plans to take the stage in France, Variety reported. She will then travel to Portugal, Spain and Italy. Last week, Ariana Grande announced that she will be holding a benefit concert for victims of the attack, but details have not been released.
  • Elephants run to greet rescued baby elephant in heartwarming video
    Elephants run to greet rescued baby elephant in heartwarming video
    Talk about a warm welcome. A new video by the Save the Elephants Foundations shows just how hospitable those gentle giants can be.  An entire herd of elephants are seen running together over to an enclosure at Elephant Nature Park to greet a new orphaned baby elephant. They even reach their trunks into the enclosure to warmly touch and smell their new adorable family member. The rescued Dok Gaew is just one year and nine months old and arrived at the park last week after losing its mother when he was just four months old, according to 7News. The baby is still being bottle-fed and will live out his life with his new herd at the park. (I’m not crying, YOU’RE CRYING!) (VIDEO) (tweet) RELATED: Men facing charges for pouring beer down a baby alligator’s throat
