Gen Politics
Is there a secret message in the Queens hat?
By: Marsha Taylor
Queen Elizabeth has had a busy day.  First she stopped by the hospital to see her husband Prince Phillip.  The 96 year old is suffering from an infection.  Then she opened Parliament in a striking blue outfit.  But it’s the hat that’s generating all the tweets.  People say it is remarkably similar to the European Union flag.  You’ll have to judge for yourself.



The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man punches 70-year-old mother five times in the face, police say
    Man punches 70-year-old mother five times in the face, police say
    A Florida man is accused of attacking his 70-year-old mother. >> Read more trending news Daniel Larry Newhouse, 41, of Gainesville, got into an altercation on Monday with his mother inside his apartment, according to local news outlets. When the incident escalated, Newhouse approached his mother, who was seated, and punched her in the face five times, according to a police report.  The woman suffered a cut lip and was taken to the hospital for treatment. >> Related: Florida man threatens his family with fake bomb Newhouse was arrested, taken to the Alachua County Jail and charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older.
  • Missing teens left behind messages, maps before disappearing on boat trip to Bahamas
    Missing teens left behind messages, maps before disappearing on boat trip to Bahamas
    The day before Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen rode out from the Jupiter Inlet to the Atlantic Ocean in July 2015 for what would be the last time, the boys messaged at least one friend to ask if the friend wanted to come along fishing the following day. >> Read more trending news “Me and Austin r (siq) crossing to the Bahamas tomorrow come with us,” Cohen wrote in an Instagram message to a friend, according to court documents. Another friend of Austin Stephanos told investigators that same day the 14-year-old boys had been talking about heading out to the Bahamas, but decided it was “too rough” that day. Read the Post’s complete coverage of the missing Tequesta teens The interviews, accounts and messages are part of a December court filing in the civil court proceeding over Austin Stephanos’s recovered cellphone, which was found when the 18-foot boat was recovered near Bermuda nearly eight months after the Tequesta teens disappeared. The documents were intended to compel a judge to let Cohen’s family have access to any information on Austin Stephanos’s cellphone, though Apple was not able to recover anything from the iPhone. The case remains open. The new details come after recent developments in the case and nearly two years after the pair steered into a storm on the Atlantic. Though the boat and their life vests were eventually found, the boys were never seen again. >> Related: Why Jupiter will never forget Austin and Perry On Monday, Cohen’s family said it was considering a civil lawsuit days after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigative report was released stating the agency found Stephanos’s mother, Carly Black, had been negligent and recommended charges. The State Attorney did not go forward with charges. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Thursday said a “weather-related incident” was to blame in the boys’ disappearance. Originally it was speculated that something may have happened to the boat’s engine, but investigators discovered the engine was still working when the boat took on water. Read more here.
  • Baby elephant falls into zoo pool, rescued by other elephants
    Baby elephant falls into zoo pool, rescued by other elephants
    Video of a close call at a Korean zoo has gone viral. The CCTV video comes from the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea.  It shows a calf and an adult walking along the side of a pool, when the smaller animal slips and falls in the water.   Within seconds of falling in, another elephant races to investigate. Without hesitating, both adult elephants spring into action.   They wade into the pool and quickly pull the smaller elephant to safety. Since, the video was posted on Sunday, it’s been viewed and shared tens of thousands of times. >>WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
  • Mom plucks infant son off freeway after he's ejected in rollover crash
    Mom plucks infant son off freeway after he's ejected in rollover crash
    A 9-month-old infant suffered serious injuries Tuesday night when he was ejected in a rollover crash on I-70 West in Centerville, Indiana, and had to be plucked from the interstate by his mother before he was struck, the Indiana State Police said. >> Watch the news report here The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup driven by Sherissa Mattingly, 32, of Hagerstown, Indiana, was headed west on I-70 just before 9 p.m. when for an unknown reason she lost control and the truck rolled into the deep median just east of the Centerville Road exit.  The truck came to rest on its wheels and perched on barrier cables on the south side of the median, close to the eastbound lanes.  Further investigation revealed that the infant was not properly restrained and was ejected into the eastbound lanes of I-70 as the truck rolled, police said. Mattingly was able to get out of the truck and retrieve her son from the interstate.  >> Read more trending news A medical helicopter took the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital in Ohio.  A medic squad took Mattingly, who is believed to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, to Reid Health in Richmond.  Trooper Scott Keegan, a crash reconstruction investigator, was sent to the scene to assist with the investigation that has kept the eastbound lanes of I-70 blocked since 9 p.m.. Troopers were expecting to have the road reopened by 11:30 p.m.  The crash investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.
  • Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    A surprise for a Texas man and his passenger as they were driving along in a pickup truck in Lubbock County on Monday. >> Read more trending news A big bull snake suddenly slithered out from under the truck’s hood, right up to the windshield before moving across the hood to the side. The snake apparently had a change of heart as it realized it was in a precarious position, so it turned around and disappeared under the hood again. Driver Swade Moyers and his passenger, Zakary Wyatt, recorded the entire encounter and posted it on Facebook. << Related: Woman grabs rattlesnake thinking it’s her dog’s toy A warning about the video, though, it does contain a curse word at the beginning. The men were clearly upset at the idea of a serpent so close, only separated from them by a piece of glass. You can hear their horrified reaction in the video. >> Related: Puppies have swollen faces, but expected to recover from copperhead snake bite Moyers, who said he is afraid of snakes, posted on Facebook that the snake finally fell out of the truck on its own. “It did finally get off OK. And I didn't have to get out of the truck,” he said >> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by Florida snake hunters
