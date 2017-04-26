TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Rick Scott is not happy with the budget he sees coming from a divided state legislature this year. Scott has been upset over the plans to pull funding for tourism promotion and for economic enticements.
His office issued this statement:
“Lawmakers cannot be shortsighted at the expense of Florida families by cutting funds for tourism marketing and economic development. I would be absolutely shocked if politicians in the Florida Legislature put their self-interests before the interests of our families and small businesses. Let’s remember, fully funding VISIT FLORIDA and Enterprise Florida is only 0.24% of Florida’s state budget. But, reducing this funding will have a significant impact on state, county, city, and local tourism and economic development boards' revenues by hundreds of millions of dollars.”
House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron on Tuesday brokered an agreement that spells out how much money will be spent in key areas. The details on many individual items will be worked out over the next few days.
The legislature adjourns on May 5.
