Listen Live
clear-night
74°
H 85
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
74°
Clear
H 85° L 73°
  • clear-night
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Gen Politics
John McCain says American leadership was better under Obama than Trump
Close

John McCain says American leadership was better under Obama than Trump

John McCain Fast Facts

John McCain says American leadership was better under Obama than Trump

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

WASHINGTON -  Longtime Arizona senator, former Republican presidential candidate and foreign policy hawk Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., whose line of questioning during former FBI director James Comey’s testimony last week raised some eyebrows, has said in an interview with the Guardian that the U.S. was better off with Barack Obama as president "as far as American leadership is concerned."

“What do you think the message is? The message is that America doesn’t want to lead,” McCain replied to the news outlet, which described the senator as “visibly irked.”

>> Read more trending news

“[Other nations] are not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica,” he added.

The response came to a question about President Donald Trump’s Twitter response to the London terror attacks, including his response to Mayor Sadiq Khan, and the world’s perception of it.

When asked if America’s status around the globe was better under Obama, McCain replied, “As far as American leadership is concerned, yes.”

The remark has caused a firestorm on social media.

McCain and Trump have been on-and-off feuding publicly for some time.

A few incidents that come to mind are Trump’s back and forth with the Khans — a Gold Star family — and McCain’s response; the president’s “I like people who weren’t captured” remark; McCain’s criticism of a deadly Yemen raid as a “failure.”

Related

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., asks a question during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Close

John McCain

Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., asks a question during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups
    Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups
    The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Sunday to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. >> PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Penguins hoist the Stanley Cup >> Read more trending news Patric Hornqvist scored the first goal of the game with 1:35 left to play. Carl Hagelin then scored the empty-net goal to seal the win.
  • Trump calls Comey “cowardly” as more questions on Russia loom in Congress
    Trump calls Comey “cowardly” as more questions on Russia loom in Congress
    President Donald Trump on Sunday jabbed at his former FBI Director, going on Twitter to call James Comey “cowardly,” as the lawmakers in both the House and Senate are ready this week to ask even more questions of top Trump Administration officials about the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Here are some of the possibilities: 1. Attorney General Sessions. Originally, Sessions was going to testify on Tuesday before both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, as those panels conduct their regular budget hearings for 2018. But suddenly on Saturday, the Justice Department announced that Sessions would instead talk to the Senate Intelligence Committee. As of this writing, it’s not clear if that will be in open session, or behind closed doors. Democrats – who have never been the biggest fans of Sessions – say it’s time for the Attorney General to talk. 3) My mssg to AttyGen Sessions: Approps & Judiciary have oversight of DOJ. You need to testify before both in public. You can't run forever. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) June 11, 2017 2. Why the sudden new interest in Sessions? If you go back to Comey’s testimony of last week, he was asked why the FBI leadership had not briefed Sessions on some of the conversations that Comey had with President Trump. Comey gives a cryptic answer at one point that also made people sit up and take notice. “We were also aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. He did not elaborate. It’s not clear if those matters are what will be discussed with the Attorney General on Tuesday. 3. Still TBD – the DNI and the NSA. The Senate Intelligence Committee still wants to have a closed door meeting with the Director of National Intelligence and the head of the National Security Agency, to find out more about their conversations with President Trump on the Russia investigation. In an extraordinary moment last week, both DNI Dan Coats and NSA chief Mike Rogers refused to answer questions on the details of those exchanges. Why won’t DNI and NSA Director even tell us whether Trump asked them to interfere in Russia investigation? We need those answers. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 12, 2017 4. Other top officials in the spotlight this week. Lawmakers who want to ask about Russia will have the chance to question other top officials at various points in coming days. As mentioned above, since Attorney General Sessions is not testifying at hearings on the Justice Department budget, he’ll be replaced by the Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein – who appointed Robert Mueller as Special Counsel for the Russia probe. Also on Friday, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will be before the House Appropriations Committee. Look for the Russia investigation to get mentioned in a variety of tangential hearings this week. Rosenstein, McCabe & Rogers all refuse to say if they took notes, wrote memos, etc. on Russia investigation — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 7, 2017 5. House Intel also pursuing leads. While the Senate Intelligence Committee has received most of the publicity of late on the Russia probe, the House Intelligence Committee has also been making noise, sending out subpoenas to some, and letters asking for cooperation to others. On Friday, the panel told the White House it wants to know if there are Trump tapes. And the same committee asked Comey for his memos about conversations with Mr. Trump. Two House Intelligence Committee letters – 1) asks for Comey's memos and 2) asks White House for Trump's tapes pic.twitter.com/ia0dWr27Rr — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 9, 2017 6. Don’t rule out Trump spurring new lines of questions. President Trump has demonstrated multiple times that his tweets can change the course of this Russia investigation. In March, it was his contention on Twitter that he was “wiretapped” by the Obama Administration. After he fired his FBI Director, then he raised the possibility that he had tapes of his conversations with Comey (the White House still hasn’t answered the question of if any tapes do exist.) On Sunday, Mr. Trump was again taking aim at Comey, labeling him “cowardly” for leaking material to the press after he was booted from the FBI. We’ll see whether the President stands back, or leans forward on Russia this coming week. I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017
  • Dance choreographed in homage to pulse victims
    Dance choreographed in homage to pulse victims
    Torres admits she did not know how people would respond to the dance, but was please to see them moved by the performance. 
  • Plane crashes on car in Polk County church parking lot
    Plane crashes on car in Polk County church parking lot
    A plane crashed into a car outside a church Sunday in Bartow, Polk County firefighters said. The small plane crashed into the car in the parking lot of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church shortly after noon. The pilot of the single-engine aircraft was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, firefighters said. The pastor of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church said he and his church were in the middle of worship when they heard a loud bang.  A member of the congregation went outside and said a plane had crashed in the parking lot.  Two registered nurses in the congregation, Priscilla Sykes and Queen Morris, rushed out to assist the pilot.  They helped him until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived to take over emergency medical care.  There is no word yet on what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is taking over the investigation of the crash. 
  • Missing boy last seen near where person died in Malabar house fire
    Missing boy last seen near where person died in Malabar house fire
    A missing 9-year-old boy was last seen near where a person died in a house fire in Malabar Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. Sebastian Meachum was last seen in the 800 block of Atz Road, where a house caught fire and killed one person around 10:30 a.m., firefighters said. The FDLE says Sebastian may be with Tony and Chrissy Hughes, whom Brevard County sheriff's deputies said live at the burned-down home with the boy.  Deputies are conducting a death investigation at the home and have not identified the person who died.  Firefighters saw someone in the home when they arrived, but were unable to rescue the person because of the danger from the fire, deputies said.  Investigators have not released a cause of the blaze.  The FDLE says Tony and Chrissy Hughes may be traveling by boat.  The couple's boat is described as an 18-foot 2012 Nautic Global Group model with tag number 3066PJ.  Law enforcement officials advise anyone seeing the Hugheses to not approach them and call police. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.