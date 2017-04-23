WASHINGTON - Every year, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is one of the social events of the spring. For almost 100 years, journalists, government officials and celebrities have gotten together to crack jokes and eat expensive meals. The event has been attended by Frank Sinatra and Duke Ellington. In 2011, then-President Barack Obama roasted Donald Trump (who was in attendance), and some speculate that night was the moment when Trump decided he wanted Obama’s job.
However, this year, now-President Trump won’t be in attendance. His decision came via a tweet in February. While it’s not traditional for a president to skip the event, Trump’s ongoing war with the media had many expecting that he wouldn’t be stopping by the Washington Hilton on the evening of the event.
I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
The last president to skip the event was Ronald Reagan in 1981, though Reagan was recovering from a gunshot wound inflicted during an assassination attempt only days before, and he did call in to the event. Nixon also skipped the dinner twice.
Instead, Trump announced Saturday morning via Twitter that he will be holding a rally next weekend in Pennsylvania.
Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017
The White House has not said where the rally will be held, and Trump’s website does not have any rallies listed. His last event was in Nashville in March.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself