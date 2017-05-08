Ag Commissioner heads home to Polk to announce bid for governor

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam will stand in front of the old Polk County Courthouse on Wednesday to announce his intention to run for Florida governor in 2018. Putnam will be the odds-on favorite among Republicans.

Putnam was born and raised in Bartow.

He was a congressman for ten years.

“I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world because I get to call Florida home,” Putnam, 42, said in a written statement. “It’s our responsibility as Floridians to keep our economy at work, to increase access to high quality education, to fiercely protect our personal freedoms, to keep our state safe, and to welcome our veterans home with open arms,” according to Politico.

Gov. Rick Scott is term limited in 2018. Scott has not endorsed a successor.