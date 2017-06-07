Listen Live
Gen Politics
Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau keep their bromance alive; internet swoons
Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau keep their bromance alive; internet swoons
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama listens as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a bilateral meeting in Manila, Philippines. Trudeau is tweeting his thanks to former U.S. President Barack Obama after the two shared a private dinner at a Montreal restaurant, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Trudeau posted a picture of the pair talking in the eatery, with the caption, "How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.'' (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By: Elizabeth Vale, Rare.us
MONTREAL -  Former President Barack Obama and current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are keeping their bromance alive.

On Tuesday, the two leaders met at a restaurant in Trudeau’s hometown of Montreal and shared a candlelit meal together.

According to an Obama Foundation tweet, Obama and Trudeau met to discuss “developing the next generation of leaders.”

The post was captioned, “Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”

Trudeau also shared a picture of the occasion on his Twitter account, writing in his caption, “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

The internet was, unsurprisingly swooning over the photos of the two popular leaders spending time together. Social media quickly lit up with commentary on the meeting:

After dinner, the two leaders posed for photos at the restaurant.

Obama was in Montreal to give a speech on Wednesday, which gave the two a chance to meet and discuss their common goals.

