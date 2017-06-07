MONTREAL - Former President Barack Obama and current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are keeping their bromance alive.
On Tuesday, the two leaders met at a restaurant in Trudeau’s hometown of Montreal and shared a candlelit meal together.
According to an Obama Foundation tweet, Obama and Trudeau met to discuss “developing the next generation of leaders.”
The post was captioned, “Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”
Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/170ze83igl— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) June 7, 2017
Trudeau also shared a picture of the occasion on his Twitter account, writing in his caption, “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”
How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017
The internet was, unsurprisingly swooning over the photos of the two popular leaders spending time together. Social media quickly lit up with commentary on the meeting:
Just the thought of #Obama & #Trudeau kicking back at restaurant having a real convo abt how to encourage young leadershp is amazing! 😊— Nicki ☕ (@nickiknowsnada) June 7, 2017
Whenever I'm not happy with the news, I'm just going to look at this picture. It puts me in a better place #Obama #Trudeau #Sanity pic.twitter.com/fPlWW6BwQX— Eddie Davenport (@eddiedavenport) June 7, 2017
Obama: "What do you recommend?"— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 7, 2017
Trudeau: "I hear the covfefe is pretty good" pic.twitter.com/aGUgmZdBns
After dinner, the two leaders posed for photos at the restaurant.
Obama was in Montreal to give a speech on Wednesday, which gave the two a chance to meet and discuss their common goals.
