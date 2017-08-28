Listen Live
Breaking News:

Florida Supreme Court rules against Ayala on Scott’s reassigning death penalty cases

News
Gas prices jump as Hurricane Harvey hits oil refinery centers of the Texas Gulf Coast
By: Joe Kelley

Gas prices are virtually certain to go up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which has caused key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast to temporarily shut down in the face of its torrential rain and high winds.

Experts believe gas prices will go up five cents to 25 cents per gallon.

Dozens of oil and gas platforms have been evacuated, at least three refineries have closed, and at least two petrochemical plants had suspended operations, and it's unclear when they will reopen. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Wild Florida dispatches their tourist airboats to Texas to save lives
    Wild Florida dispatches their tourist airboats to Texas to save lives
    Osceola County tourist park Wild Florida heard the call for boats and skilled operators in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey flooding and started promptly rescuing people stranded in floodwaters.  (App users can see video here)
  • Explosions at a chemical plant north of Houston
    Explosions at a chemical plant north of Houston
    Things are moving fast at a Texas chemical plant outside of Houston. Two explosions are reported and a plume of smoke is over the plant. The sheriff of Harris county tweets ten deputies are being treated for what's believed to be a non toxic irritant.   Only one was transported, the other nine drove themselves to the hospital to be checked out.  The Arkema plant -makes organic peroxides used in plastics, fiberglass and resins. Without power the company could not keep it's products refrigerated.  
  • Central Florida family opens home, hearts to Hurricane Harvey victims
    Central Florida family opens home, hearts to Hurricane Harvey victims
    Amy Volbe and her husband have their hands full taking care of three young daughters, but when she heard the story of a single father needing help after Hurricane Harvey, she thought maybe they weren’t so full after all.  “My heart just kept breaking, the more I just kept reading into what was happening to him,” Volbe said. “And, so, I talked to my husband and we just decided we are going to open our home.” Greg Saluck and his 8-year-old son Damian had been staying with friends in Houston after he lost his job with the Texas Health and Human Services Department due to an injured foot. They friends they were staying with, though, lost their home in the hurricane, Saluck told Channel 9 by phone Wednesday. Volbe’s 3-year-old daughter, Ella, has a medical condition that requires her to take much of her food through a feeding tube, and her 7-year-old has autism. The way she sees it, though, is that will help her help the Salucks. “I’ve got a social worker who works with us getting (one daughter) services and getting (the other) services,” Volbe said. “They’re already lined up willing to help (the Salucks).” Opening her Casselberry home to a father and son struggling after Hurricane Harvey just made sense, Volbe added.  “It is the right thing to do,” she said. “Because that’s what we were originally designed for, helping each other.”
  • Another teen goes to hospital with major burns in ‘Hot Water Challenge” 
    Another teen goes to hospital with major burns in ‘Hot Water Challenge” 
    A 15 year old Arkansas boy suffered first and second-degree burns after his friends heated up water in the microwave and poured it on him while he was sleeping over a friends house Sunday.  The teens mother, Mickey Conrad told Arkansas Matters 'During the night, 3 a.m., he woke up to boiling water having been poured on him'.  Conrad said she contacted the police and hopes whoever did it pays for what they did to her son.  The teenager told a local TV station 'I felt this really bad burning in my neck and I woke up and I just started screaming and crying,'   Instead of taking him to a hospital, the boys so-called friends drove him home.   Mother,  Mickey Conrad said said the flesh on his neck was 'rolled off' and she immediately took him to the hospital near their home in Little Rock.  Watch here in APP  https://youtu.be/3r-zFtRfx3c
  • Professional fighter rescues stranded  Harvey victim waving Confederate Flag
    Professional fighter rescues stranded  Harvey victim waving Confederate Flag
    Hurricane Harvey Rescue teams have been deployed throughout Texas, but as you've seen many residents have taken it upon themselves to help rescue their fellow Houstonians. Among those using their own truck and risking their lives is professional MMA fighter Derrick Lewis who lives in Houston.   https://twitter.com/UFCONFOX/status/902585279743123457  Lewis, who is known within the UFC as “The Black Beast,” told MMAJunkie.com and TMZ that he has been helping families since Sunday including a family that was stranded with pretty much nothing except a Confederate Flag.   “I picked up one guy and his family, his wife ― he just kept apologizing to me, because all he really had was his clothes, and he wanted to take his Confederate flag,” Lewis told MMAJunkie on Monday. “He wanted to take that with him, and he just apologized and said, ‘Man, I’ll sit in the back of your truck, man. I don’t want to have my flag inside of your truck like this.’ I said, ‘Man, I’m not worried about that.  https://twitter.com/Thebeast_ufc/status/902227194776358913
