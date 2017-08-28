Gas prices are virtually certain to go up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which has caused key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast to temporarily shut down in the face of its torrential rain and high winds.

Experts believe gas prices will go up five cents to 25 cents per gallon.

Dozens of oil and gas platforms have been evacuated, at least three refineries have closed, and at least two petrochemical plants had suspended operations, and it's unclear when they will reopen.

