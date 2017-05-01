FWC warns bird feeders could draw bears in Winter Springs

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has put out a warning to Winter Springs residents after bear sightings that could be due to bird feeders.

Rosie Timothy was putting her newborn down for an afternoon nap when she was startled to see a black bear walking around her back yard. “It was very big, like, bigger than I thought it would be,” she said. “I don’t think it was a baby bear.”

The bear was eating from the trees and birdfeeders and finally walked back into the woods, Timothy said.

The Winter Springs Police Department said no one has been threatened during the recent bear sightings, but warned residents to stay away from the animals as they look for food.

To be safe, residents should empty their bird feeders, the FWC said.

Timothy, who was shaken by the sighting, plans to leave her bird feeders empty for the foreseeable future.

“I will definitely not have my kids outside for a while, maybe until we get more rain, or we don’t see the bears any time soon,” she said. “It makes me a little nervous having my kids outside.”