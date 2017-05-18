FWC: Bear-proof trash cans work; use them

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Thursday tried to raise public awareness about the increased potential for encounters with Florida black bears.

FWC hosted a demonstration Thursday morning at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford to educate visitors about the effectiveness of bear-proof trash cans.

During the demonstration, the zoo's bears spent 10 minutes trying to pop open the lid of a bear-proof trash can, to no avail.

Wildlife officials said the devices can greatly reduce human-bear interactions.

"They are highly effective in keeping bears out of your garbage," said Mike Orlando of FWC. "(Bears) get really wise to what a bear-resistant trash can looks like, and they completely avoid them."

The statewide population of almost 4,000 bears will soon become more active now that spring has sprung.

"Bears have now emerged from their dens," Orlando said. "Females have cubs with them, and the males are out there foraging for food."

FWC encourages homeowners to remove anything that might lure bears to their yards.

"Dog food, bird seed, anything that you would leave outside that would bring them into your yard, please keep it secured," Orlando said.

Those who live in the Springs Landing subdivision near Longwood have experienced their fair share of bear encounters, so much so that FWC teamed up with WastePro to provide the community with bear-proof trash cans last month.

"They do walk along the river, that's kind of where they gravitate towards," resident Brenda Hall said. "Ever since we've moved over here, it's just like learning about them so we know what to do, what not to do."

Trey Chapman told Channel 9 that he's noticed a change since the new trash cans arrived.

"I've noticed a big difference," he said. "I have not seen a bear since we have got the trash cans."

Hall said she would prefer to enjoy the bears from a distance.

"If they can stay in their environment and we can stay in ours and cohabitate, that would be great," she said.

The zoo will host a Bear Awareness Day to educate visitors about bear safety from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Watch more facts about bears below: