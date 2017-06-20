Listen Live
News
Frustration mounts over Gov. Scott's failure to sign order protecting LGBTQ public employees
Frustration mounts over Gov. Scott's failure to sign order protecting LGBTQ public employees

Frustration mounts over Gov. Scott's failure to sign order protecting LGBTQ public employees
Gov. Rick Scott in Miami

Frustration mounts over Gov. Scott's failure to sign order protecting LGBTQ public employees

Updated:

Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -  In the days and months after the June 12, 2016, Pulse nightclub attack, support for the LGBTQ community in Florida was at an all-time high.

As that support peaked, groups such as Equality Florida and individuals including state Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith were assured that Gov. Rick Scott would be signing an executive order to protect state employees and government contractors from discrimination.

More than a year later, that executive order has not been signed and proponents of the anti-discrimination order are voicing their frustration with the governor.

“We were given every indication by the Governor’s Office that they would get this done,” Guillermo-Smith said. “After weeks and months and months of delays, we realized this had now become a broken promise.”

The executive order would prohibit discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community employed by the state government or government contractors.

Since the Pulse attack, Guillermo-Smith said he and others had many closed-door meetings with Scott’s team about the order.

Instead of a signature, they got excuses, Guillermo-Smith said.

“The excuses that were given were all over the map,” he said. “From Zika to the hurricane from last October.”

Guillermo-Smith and Equality Florida have vowed to continue fighting for the executive order and promised to honor the 49 killed in the Pulse attack by getting it signed.

“We are going to continue fighting and doing everything that we can do to honor them with action,” Guillermo-Smith said.

Neither Scott nor a representative from the Governor’s Office could be reached for comment on the executive order.

Related

‘I miss Pulse': Owner of nightclub offers message of hope on anniversary of attack

Pulse survivor Orlando Torres shares heartfelt letter one year after nightclub shooting

Gov. Rick Scott in Miami
Frustration mounts over Gov. Scott's failure to sign order protecting LGBTQ public employees

Gov. Rick Scott in Miami

Sexton hopes Pulse survivors, families find peace at Greenwood Cemetery memorial
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man punches 70-year-old mother five times in the face, police say
    Man punches 70-year-old mother five times in the face, police say
    A Florida man is accused of attacking his 70-year-old mother. >> Read more trending news Daniel Larry Newhouse, 41, of Gainesville, got into an altercation on Monday with his mother inside his apartment, according to local news outlets. When the incident escalated, Newhouse approached his mother, who was seated, and punched her in the face five times, according to a police report.  The woman suffered a cut lip and was taken to the hospital for treatment. >> Related: Florida man threatens his family with fake bomb Newhouse was arrested, taken to the Alachua County Jail and charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older.
  • Flash flooding a concern from Tropical Storm Cindy
    Flash flooding a concern from Tropical Storm Cindy
    Tropical Storm Cindy is meandering over the central Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters warn that it's dumping heavy rains that could trigger life-threatening flash floods.  The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Cindy was located at about 280 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana at 5 p.m. Eastern. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph and the storm has been nearly stationary in recent hours.  Forecasts say the storm could produce overall rainfall of 6-9 inches  with isolated amounts of up to 12 inches in spots in southeastern Louisiana and southern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday. Escambia County Emergency Management Director John Dosh said road crews are clearing storm drains ahead of the anticipated downpour. He is hoping Cindy moves further west as it approaches, which would improve the forecast for the Florida Panhandle. “Anything west is a good thing for us,” he stated.  The Associated Press contributed to this story
  • Missing teens left behind messages, maps before disappearing on boat trip to Bahamas
    Missing teens left behind messages, maps before disappearing on boat trip to Bahamas
    The day before Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen rode out from the Jupiter Inlet to the Atlantic Ocean in July 2015 for what would be the last time, the boys messaged at least one friend to ask if the friend wanted to come along fishing the following day. >> Read more trending news “Me and Austin r (siq) crossing to the Bahamas tomorrow come with us,” Cohen wrote in an Instagram message to a friend, according to court documents. Another friend of Austin Stephanos told investigators that same day the 14-year-old boys had been talking about heading out to the Bahamas, but decided it was “too rough” that day. Read the Post’s complete coverage of the missing Tequesta teens The interviews, accounts and messages are part of a December court filing in the civil court proceeding over Austin Stephanos’s recovered cellphone, which was found when the 18-foot boat was recovered near Bermuda nearly eight months after the Tequesta teens disappeared. The documents were intended to compel a judge to let Cohen’s family have access to any information on Austin Stephanos’s cellphone, though Apple was not able to recover anything from the iPhone. The case remains open. The new details come after recent developments in the case and nearly two years after the pair steered into a storm on the Atlantic. Though the boat and their life vests were eventually found, the boys were never seen again. >> Related: Why Jupiter will never forget Austin and Perry On Monday, Cohen’s family said it was considering a civil lawsuit days after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigative report was released stating the agency found Stephanos’s mother, Carly Black, had been negligent and recommended charges. The State Attorney did not go forward with charges. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Thursday said a “weather-related incident” was to blame in the boys’ disappearance. Originally it was speculated that something may have happened to the boat’s engine, but investigators discovered the engine was still working when the boat took on water. Read more here.
  • 17-year-old dies days after accidentally shooting self
    17-year-old dies days after accidentally shooting self
    A Georgia teenager died Tuesday, four days after investigators believe he accidentally shot himself, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.  Logan Hall was 17. The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Double Branches Lane in the Seven Hills neighborhood, off Cedarcrest Road near Dallas, according to authorities. Logan was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, but died from injuries Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said. >> Read more trending news Hall was a member of the 34th Georgia, a war re-enactment group based in Canton, according to the group’s Facebook page.  “Please pray for us, and the family of our beloved Shakey..... Logan has went home to rest in the arms of Jesus,” a Facebook post stated. “Rangers lead the way.” No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation. In 2016, 12 young Georgians were killed in 23 unintentional shootings, according to findings published in February from an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News. Among the 12 children killed was a 3-year-old Paulding boy, Holston Cole, who shot himself with his father’s gun, the AJC previously reported.  While there is no official count of how many children are involved in unintentional shootings, gun safety advocates place Georgia in the top three states for the most incidents, along with Florida and Texas.
  • Confederate statue dismantled for move to Greenwood Cemetery  
    Confederate statue dismantled for move to Greenwood Cemetery  
    The City of Orlando began Tuesday, the process of removing the confederate statue located in Lake Eola Park following public outcry that it's a symbol of racism and white supremacy. The statue, which depicts Johnny Reb -- a symbol of the Confederacy and its soldiers -- is being moved to Greenwood Cemetery, where it will be kept in a section dedicated to Confederate veterans.  Don Price,  City of Orlando Greenwood Cemetery Sexton said the new location of the confederate statue reflects its history.  “ This is the confederate section of the cemetery, so historically it belongs here. We’re the keeper of the history and a lot of our history is right here,” Price said.  The 50  foot  confederate section of the cemetery was approved by the City Council in 1893 to honor the confederate veterans of the Civil War.  In addition to relocation, the City is engaging historians to develop and install an appropriate educational interpretative panel near the monument that would help put the monument in proper historical context and serve as an educational tool for the Orlando community and future generations.  “We have scholars coming in that will actually have boards that will teach people about the Civil War and teach people about what Florida went through and try to educate on what happened,” Price said.  The direction that statue will be facing has also been strategically planned to avoid offending anyone in nearby neighborhoods.  “ The thing is we’re trying to make sure that number one it won’t offend,” Price said.  “We’re not facing it towards any neighborhood that we can offend. We’re just working hard to make sure that this statue becomes a piece of our history.”  Once disassembled, the City will build a base, reassemble and re-erect the statue. The process is expected to take approximately six weeks and an estimated $120,000 for the restoration and moving the statue.  This is not the first time the statue has been moved, as it was originally located on Magnolia Avenue before it was moved to Lake Eola Park in 1917. 
