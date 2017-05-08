Residents in a Fruitland Park neighborhood are being warned not to approach a monkey that has been spotted several times.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers said they aren’t sure if it’s one or several monkeys.

They believe that the monkey or monkeys came from the Silver Springs area, where a larger troop has existed for years.

A resident in the area told Channel 9 that he thinks there’s a male, a female and a baby monkey.

FWC is posting fliers in the neighborhood advising people to stay away from the monkey or monkeys.

“Looks like what we’re going to be doing is going door to door with the fliers, just to let neighbors know what to do in case they do see this monkey,” said FWC’s Greg Workman. “Whatever they do, just do not feed the monkey.”

Officers are worried that people will try to take pictures, but they said that can be dangerous because the monkeys are strong and aggressive.

Last month, a rhesus macaque was spotted in an Apopka neighborhood, which is about a half hour away from Fruiland Park.

