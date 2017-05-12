Friends and classmates honored a slain Liberty High School senior on Friday by wearing her jersey number and garnet and gold, the school colors of Florida State University.

Deputies said they found Larissa Barros, 18, fatally shot Thursday in her family’s Poinciana home after she called 911 to report that someone was trying to break in.

Friend and teammate Celimette Cordero said Barros was a top student and a star athlete who was set to begin classes at FSU this fall. She was two weeks shy of graduating from high school.

“I'm really heartbroken,” Cordero said. “Words can't describe it, really.”

Investigators said they found Kai Williams, Barros' estranged boyfriend and the father of her 1-year-old son, a block away. They said Williams fatally shot himself when they closed in on him.

Detectives haven’t identified a suspect, but they said Williams matched the description of the person who broke into the home.

Deputies said they found Barros’ body when they returned to her home.

Records said Barros was granted an injunction against Williams in January after investigators said he set her car ablaze, slashed her tires and sent her text messages and letters.

Williams was previously charged with aggravated stalking and violating a restraining order that expired in September, records said.

Records said Barros told a court that she had issues with Williams for two years.

Cordero said she knew Barros had a lot to deal with outside school.

“We were just really close,” Cordero said. “I wish there was more I could have done to help her.