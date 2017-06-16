Freight train crashes into SUV in Longwood

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Is Baghdadi dead: Russian officials say they may have killed the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in an airstrike that took place on May 28 in Syria. Defense officials say they believe al-Baghdadi and other top ISIS officials were killed while they met in Raqqa. U.S. officials say they cannot yet confirm the claim. 2. Troops to Afghanistan: President Donald Trump will be sending more than 4,000 troops to help support the American mission in Afghanistan, according to reports. The formal announcement is set for next week. The troops will help Afghan troops to fight a resurgence of the Taliban. 3. Escapees caught: The two inmates authorities say escaped as they were being transported and killed two guards in the process have been captured. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were found in Christiana, Tennessee. The two were caught when they were stopped by a homeowner as they tried to steal his vehicle. He held them at gunpoint until authorities arrived. 4. Still critical: Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot while practicing for a congressional charity baseball game, remains in critical condition. His Republican teammates and players from the Democrats’ team paid tribute to Scalise, the House Majority Whip. The Democrats won the game, 11-2. 5. Jurors deadlocked: The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have told jurors to continue deliberations in the case. Jurors had told Judge Steven O’Neill that they could not reach a unanimous decision. They will begin deliberating again Friday morning. And one more Fans of Batman turned out Thursday night in Los Angeles to see the “Bat signal” flashed on the city hall tower. The iconic symbol, used in comic books, television and movies to call Batman for help, was displayed to honor Adam West. West portrayed Batman in the 1960s TV series. West died last week at the age of 88. In case you missed it