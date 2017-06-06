Listen Live
Forsyth shooting: Motive unclear in workplace shooting

Updated:
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 

A memorial site is growing Tuesday with flowers and other mementoes outside a business where five people were shot and killed Monday by a former disgruntled worker, Orange County deputies said. Eight survivors escaped the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Monday at Fiamma Inc. on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road in Fern Park.

"It's sad. Those people just came to work," said nearby business owner Najwa Daher.

Read: Forsyth shooting: Former employee of Orange County business kills 5 and himself, deputies say

John Robert Neumann Jr., 45, fatally shot Robert Snyder, 69, Kevin Lawson, 46, Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, and Jeff Roberts, 57, before turning the gun on himself, deputies said.

Forsyth victim: Jeff Roberts, loving husband, father and grandfather

Neumann was fired in April and deputies said he singled out his victims.

"I heard a reason why John Neumann was fired from his company, but that's not for me to tell because I don't know that factually," said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

Read: Victims: What we know about those killed in the Forsyth shooting

Workers at nearby businesses told Channel 9’s Cuthbert Langley on Tuesday that they’re trying to get back to normal.

Christian Alvarez said one of the survivors who came face-to-face with Neumann ran to his store for help.

"The girl came crying, screaming, like, 'Help. I need some help,'" Alvarez said.

Read: Warrant issued to search home of man in Orange County workplace shooting

Investigators seized computers from Neumann's home in hopes it may provide clues on the motive behind the killings.

Fiamma, which is based in Italy, released a statement about the shooting.

Read: Workplace shooting victim's family says they found out about death during press conference

