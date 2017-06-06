Forsyth shooting: Motive unclear in workplace shooting

A memorial site is growing Tuesday with flowers and other mementoes outside a business where five people were shot and killed Monday by a former disgruntled worker, Orange County deputies said. Eight survivors escaped the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Monday at Fiamma Inc. on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road in Fern Park.

"It's sad. Those people just came to work," said nearby business owner Najwa Daher.

John Robert Neumann Jr., 45, fatally shot Robert Snyder, 69, Kevin Lawson, 46, Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, and Jeff Roberts, 57, before turning the gun on himself, deputies said.

Neumann was fired in April and deputies said he singled out his victims.

"I heard a reason why John Neumann was fired from his company, but that's not for me to tell because I don't know that factually," said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

Workers at nearby businesses told Channel 9’s Cuthbert Langley on Tuesday that they’re trying to get back to normal.

Christian Alvarez said one of the survivors who came face-to-face with Neumann ran to his store for help.

"The girl came crying, screaming, like, 'Help. I need some help,'" Alvarez said.

Investigators seized computers from Neumann's home in hopes it may provide clues on the motive behind the killings.

Fiamma, which is based in Italy, released a statement about the shooting.

