Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the lone gunman who killed five former co-workers Monday at a factory where he'd been fired in April acted acted methodically, singling out his victims and reloading a semi-automatic pistol during the attack.

Read: Warrant issued to search home of man in Orange County workplace shooting

Demings said John Robert Neumann Jr., 45, fatally shot Robert Snyder, 69, Kevin Lawson, 46, Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, and Jeff Roberts, 57, before turning the gun on himself shortly after 8 a.m. at Fiamma Inc., a manufacturer of RV awnings, on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road.

Investigators said Neumann was armed with a handgun, a large hunting knife and a smaller knife. The gunman reloaded at least once during the shooting, deputies said.

Photos: Forsyth Road shooting

Demings said Neumann appeared to single out people and had a "negative relationship" with at least one victim. He warned a young woman, a temporary employee, to run.

"He was certainly singling out the individuals that he shot," Demings said.

Watch: 2 p.m. news conference with Orange County Sheriff's Office

Neumann did allow a temporary worker to leave unharmed, deputies said.

"He pointed a firearm at her and told her to get out of the business," Demings said.

Demings said Neumann was a former employee of the business and was fired in April.

Neumann lived alone and had no family in the area, Demings said. Neumann was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1999, he said.

Video: Local businesses react to mass shooting on Forsyth Road

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the following statement:

"On June 5, 2017, FBI personnel from the Orlando office responded with the Orange County Sheriff's Office to an incident involving an active shooter at a business on Forsyth Road in Orange County. Investigation into the incident has determined there to be no direct nexus to terrorism. FBI personnel will be available, if requested, to further assist the Orange County Sheriff's Office, who will remain the primary investigating agency."

Relatives reunited with loved ones at a family reunification area set up at Full Sail University's Full Sail Live 1 building.

Download the free WFTV news app here

Deputies said there seven survivors of the Monday morning shooting.

A man is walking in carrying several boxes of tissues. Very sad scene inside. @WFTV #ForsythShooting pic.twitter.com/XI0PtmSNBT — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 5, 2017

Just witnessed a very emotional reunion with a group outside building where survivors are waiting on family. @WFTV #ForsythShooting pic.twitter.com/tPs0jIPudy — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 5, 2017

"It is incumbent upon all of us not to become complacent or (to) become callous to these horrific situations, but for each of our citizens to be vigilant," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said during a news conference Monday. "If they see something that seems abnormal, they need to say something."

Relatives of employees can call 407-679-0100 ext. 3087 for more information.

Photos: Forsyth Road shooting

Media briefing underway. OC Sheriff's office says this was a workplace violence incident. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6KqPubHjOw — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

The sheriff said the gunman had a criminal history that was "minor in nature," including marijuana possession, driving under the influence and battery charges.

Watch Sheriff Jerry Demings and Mayor Teresa Jacobs' news conference below:

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims this morning," Demings said.

To recap: 3 men, one woman killed by lone shooter at business on Forsyth Rd. One man died at ORMC. Shooter killed himself. Seven survivors. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The sheriff said the man was involved in a June 2014 incident at the business in which he battered another employee, but no charges were filed.

Shelley Adams told Channel 9 that she got a call from her sister, Sheila McIntyre, who was in the building during the shooting.

“She just kept saying, ‘I’m OK; I’m OK,’” Adams said. “She just kept saying, ‘My boss is dead; my boss is dead.’”

Adams said McIntyre was in a bathroom when she came out and saw someone on the floor.

“We're just going to embrace her and not leave her alone and just be there as a family,” Adams said. “It’s unbelievable that it could happen in a small business.”

Hear from the witness' sister below:



OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Orange County sheriffs office did say there are casualties. They did not going to further detail @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6BJfePWXE2 — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Just spoke with the Orange County sheriff office they confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Situation is contained and stable @WFTV pic.twitter.com/DMynkES8ef — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

Watch footage of the scene below:

Photos: Forsyth Road shooting