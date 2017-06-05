ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Download the free WFTV news app here
9:50 a.m. UPDATE
Sources told Channel 9 that five people, including a gunman, were fatally shot Monday morning in an episode of workplace violence near Orlando.
The incident doesn't appear to be a terror incident, sources said.
FBI investigators have arrived to the shooting scene on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road, deputies told Channel 9.
Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017
9:12 a.m. UPDATE
Multiple people were fatally shot early Monday in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near Hanging Moss Road.
Businesses in the area include Gerber Collision & Glass and Fiamma Inc., a manufacturer of RV awnings.
Deputies said the scene is contained.
Forsyth Road is closed.
OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017
Orange County sheriffs office did say there are casualties. They did not going to further detail @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6BJfePWXE2— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017
OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017
Just spoke with the Orange County sheriff office they confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Situation is contained and stable @WFTV pic.twitter.com/DMynkES8ef— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017
Watch footage of the scene below:
8:41 a.m.
A shooting involving casualties was under investigation Monday morning in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, deputies said.
Large police presence off of Forsyth @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hdlPzUwLyH— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is headed to the scene to provide more information.
Watch the media briefing here live once it begins.
The situation is contained and stable, deputies said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back for updates to this developing story, and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself