CORRINE BROWN TRIAL UPDATES:

2:35: Brown staying under same conditions of release for now and she will not immediately go to prison.

2:26 p.m.: Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 counts. The remaining four were not guilty. She faces more than 300 years in prison and $4.8 million in fines.

2:15 p.m.: Corrine Brown has been found guilty on counts one and two. The counts were for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

1:42 p.m.: Jury has reached verdicts on 22 counts. The verdict will be read at 2 p.m.

1:37 p.m. The attorneys are back in the courtroom. They are waiting to see if judge has made up his mind about transcript.

11:04 a.m. -- The jury sent the judge another question Thursday asking for a transcript of witness Marva Johnson's testimony.

Johnson, the regional vice president of Charter Communications and Florida Board of Education Chair, took the witness stand on the third day of testimony about two weeks ago.

Her testimony relates to counts 8, 16, 17 -- aiding and abetting mail and wire fraud.

Judge Corrigan told the jury: “We generally do not provide transcripts and instead ask that you rely on your own memory and notes. It also takes time to prepare a transcript. However, I will evaluate your request and give you a final answer when I can. In the meantime, you should continue your deliberations.”

The judge said Johnson’s testimony has not been transcribed yet and it would probably take an hour and a half to transcribe it and would be about 50 pages long.

Brown's defense attorney James Smith asked that the court to allow the transcript to be prepared because he wants the jury to have as much information as possible.

Prosecutor Tysen Duva said he wanted the judge to say no to the request for the transcript because “in all the trials I’ve had in this courthouse, it’s never been done.”

He said he worries it will open the door to asking for multiple transcripts of witness testimony.

Judge Corrigan told the jury he is considering their request and they should continue deliberating. He said in the meantime, court staff will begin to prepare the transcript.

9:10 a.m. The judge presiding over former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s federal fraud trial called an emergency hearing on Thursday morning because a First Coast News reporter attempted to contact a juror on Wednesday.

Judge Timothy Corrigan said he received a phone call from Anne Schindler of First Coast News on Wednesday night saying fellow reporter Ken Amaro made a mistake.

“In an effort to interview the juror who was dismissed yesterday, contrary to what I had asked, the First Coast News reporter inadvertently attempted to contact a sitting juror,” said Judge Corrigan.

Amaro knocked on the door of the juror, received no answer, placed four business cards at various places around the home and left.

Despite several on-air appearances outside the courthouse during Brown’s time in court, Amaro has not actually been in the courtroom for the trial or jury selection.

First Coast News attorney Jennifer Mansfield said Amaro did not realize the jurors had been re-numbered after jury selection, calling it an "error in the juror number.”

“No contact was made with the juror. It was an inadvertent error,” said Mansfield.

“Thank goodness there wasn’t actual contact,” said Judge Corrigan. “It can present problems, serious problems.”

Judge Corrigan said the juror either wasn't home at the time or chose not to answer when Amaro came to the door.

“I would think that if the juror felt pressured or aggrieved in some way, that he or she would likely have brought it to our attention. And since that did not happen, I am just speculating that he viewed it as an intrusion… but he kept himself compliant with the court’s orders,” said Judge Corrigan.

Because of Amaro’s actions, Judge Corrigan added an order on Thursday morning prohibiting media contact with Wednesday's dismissed juror.

Judge Corrigan had already entered an order last month prohibiting the media from contacting sitting jurors.

“It appears that order was violated. Whether it was violated intentionally or mistakenly is certainly a question,” said Judge Corrigan.

Judge Corrigan said that whether Amaro’s actions were a mistake or intentional could be the subject of future proceedings, but he wants to get Brown’s case resolved first.

Jury deliberations resumed after Thursday morning’s hearing.

The jury must decide on 22 verdicts:

• One count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

• Seven counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud

• Nine counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud

• One count of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts

• One count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of the internal revenue laws

• Three counts of filing a false U.S. individual tax return

The prosecution told the jury that Brown profited from so-called “bogus charity” One Door for Education, lied to donors, and lied on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.

Brown’s defense attorney James Smith argued that the jury should see the former congresswoman as a victim of her chief of staff Ronnie Simmons’ fraud.

8:56 a.m. The judge in the Corrine Brown fraud case has officially barred any media contact with the juror who was dismissed from the case on Wednesday.

Juror 13 was removed after comments about Brown and "higher beings" caused an emergency hearing Wednesday morning.

During the hearing early on Wednesday morning, Judge Timothy Corrigan said Juror 8 called a courtroom deputy’s cellphone last night.

“She was calling on her own behalf, but thought that other jurors were concerned as well,” said Judge Corrigan.

Judge Corrigan said it is routine for a courtroom deputy to give jurors his or her cellphone number in case they are running late.

Judge Corrigan said Juror 8 told the courtroom deputy that “this other juror was making a comment about higher beings and also mentioned Corrine Brown’s name.”

8:50 a.m. For the second day in a row, an unscheduled hearing will be held in the courtroom where former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown faces fraud charges.