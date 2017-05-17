A former server at Dustin’s Bar-B-Q in Ormond Beach is accused of altering tips from customers for at least a month, police said.

The server, later identified as Aveori Fessock, would change the amount of tips on checks paid for with a credit card, the Ormond Beach Police Department said.

Customer Ed Lowman frequents the restaurant, but always pays in cash.

It was upsetting for him to hear that something like this could have happened at a place like Dustin’s.

“You should be able to trust people,” Lowman said. “This day and age, it’s crazy. You don’t know who to trust.”

Managers at Dustin’s fired Fesseck as soon as they discovered what she was doing and police have requested a warrant for her arrest.

Officials believed she had left the state.