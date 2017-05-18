Listen Live
Former Naval Station Mayport sailor arrested in fatal Times Square crash
Close

Former Naval Station Mayport sailor arrested in fatal Times Square crash

Former Naval Station Mayport sailor arrested in fatal Times Square crash

Former Naval Station Mayport sailor arrested in fatal Times Square crash

By: Brittney Donovan News | WFTV
Updated:

A sailor who was based at Naval Station Mayport for several years was arrested after police said he drove into a crowd of people in Times Square in New York City, killing one person.

An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 people were hurt after Richard Rojas crashed his car in Times Square on Thursday, police said.

Rojas, 26, was driving a 2009 Honda Accord when he drove onto the sidewalk at West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Rojas is from the Bronx and has a history of arrests on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, O'Neill said.

Rojas was stationed at Naval Station Mayport in September 2012 when he was arrested for allegedly beating up a cab driver over a $44 fare.

The report said he yelled, "My life is over," when officers pulled him over.

Rojas told the officers he beat the cab driver because the driver said he owed him $162 and disrespected him.

The cab driver told officers that Rojas refused to pay his $44 cab fare.

The arrest report said Rojas made threats to kill all police and military police he might see after he was released from jail.

Rojas enlisted in the Navy in September 2011. 

He was based at Mayport from August 2012 to May 2014. He was based in Charleston for two months during that time.

A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Close

Former Jacksonville Navy sailor arrested in fatal Times Square crash

Photo Credit: Seth Wenig
A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Read More
