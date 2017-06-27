A former Leesburg police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, investigators with the state attorney’s office said.
Investigators announced Tuesday the arrest of Dennis Putnam, 24, at his home, investigators said.
The allegations stem from a house warming party Putnam held on March 5, deputies said.
The woman said she drank alcohol and woke up in the guest bedroom to Putnam fondling her breasts, investigators said.
The woman said she asked Putnam what he was doing and he said that if the woman didn't like it, she would have stopped him a long time ago, investigators said.
Putnam then sexually assaulted her, the woman told investigators.
Putnam left the room, returned and told the woman that he was sorry, and that he had been drinking too much, the woman told investigators.
During questioning with investigators, Putnam denied having sex with the woman, deputies said.
Putnam is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The Leesburg Police Department said Putnam was a probationary trainee with the department for two months. He was fired once the allegations surfaced, police said.
