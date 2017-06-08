Florida Supreme Court overturns death sentence for Bessman Okafor

Convicted killer Bessman Okafor is no longer on death row.
Okafor was sentenced to death by a jury and judge in November 2015 for the killing of Alex Zaldivar and wounding two others during an Ocoee home invasion in 2012.
Read: Bessman Okafor sentenced to death for Ocoee home invasion slaying
However, the Florida Supreme Court overturned the death sentence on Thursday because the jury did not come to an unanimous verdict.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that Florida’s death penalty was unconstitutional because it gave too much power to the judges and not enough power to the jurors. The state Legislature has since passed a law that requires jurors to reach a unanimous decision in death penalty cases.
Read: Florida Supreme Court: Death penalty recommendation must be unanimous
Thursday’s decision by the Florida Supreme Court means Okafor’s attorneys can ask for new sentencing proceedings, and a new jury will have to decide if he’ll be sentenced to life in prison or death.
However Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Aramis Ayala has said she doesn't plan to seek the death penalty in any cases while she's in office. That decision forced Gov. Rick Scott to assign 23 death penalty cases to State Attorney Brad King.
Following the Florida Supreme Court ruling, Scott issued an executive order assigning the Okafor case to King.
Read the executive order here.
Read: Changes to Florida's death penalty law
Bessman okafor's death sentence overturned. #alexzaldivar— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 8, 2017
#AlexZalvidar's dad says it was no surprise. He expected it.— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 8, 2017
Zaldivar says he is waiting for executive order before they can more forward with tying to get a new sentencing. #wftv— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 8, 2017
