News
Florida Supreme Court overturns death sentence for Bessman Okafor
Close

Florida Supreme Court overturns death sentence for Bessman Okafor

Florida Supreme Court overturns death sentence for Bessman Okafor
Bessman Okafor, 31, killed a 19-year-old man in 2012 to keep him from testifying in a previous home invasion case. Okafor was said to be the triggerman, recruiter, planner and mastermind behind the murder. He was sentenced to death in 2015.

Florida Supreme Court overturns death sentence for Bessman Okafor

Updated:

Convicted killer Bessman Okafor is no longer on death row.

Okafor was sentenced to death by a jury and judge in November 2015 for the killing of Alex Zaldivar and wounding two others during an Ocoee home invasion in 2012.

Read: Bessman Okafor sentenced to death for Ocoee home invasion slaying

However, the Florida Supreme Court overturned the death sentence on Thursday because the jury did not come to an unanimous verdict.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that Florida’s death penalty was unconstitutional because it gave too much power to the judges and not enough power to the jurors. The state Legislature has since passed a law that requires jurors to reach a unanimous decision in death penalty cases.

Read: Florida Supreme Court: Death penalty recommendation must be unanimous

Thursday’s decision by the Florida Supreme Court means Okafor’s attorneys can ask for new sentencing proceedings, and a new jury will have to decide if he’ll be sentenced to life in prison or death.

However Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Aramis Ayala has said she doesn't plan to seek the death penalty in any cases while she's in office. That decision forced Gov. Rick Scott to assign 23 death penalty cases to State Attorney Brad King.

Following the Florida Supreme Court ruling, Scott issued an executive order assigning the Okafor case to King.

Read the executive order here.

Channel 9’s Len Kiese is following this developing story and getting reaction from Zaldivar’s father. He’ll have more on this story on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

Read: Changes to Florida's death penalty law

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

