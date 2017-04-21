Florida Senator Frank Artiles who used racial slur resigns

A Florida state senator who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues has resigned.

Republican Sen. Frank Artiles submitted a resignation letter to the Senate president's office on Friday, four days after he used the "n-word" and vulgarities at a private club near the state Capitol.

He later apologized on the Senate floor.

Democrats were calling for his expulsion and Republican leadership began an investigation into whether Artiles violated Senate rules.

Artiles said in his resignation letter his actions are now a distraction to his colleagues, the legislative process and Floridians. His resignation is effective immediately.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Stephen Bittel issued the following statement on Artiles' resignation from the Senate: "The Florida Democratic Party began calling for Artiles' resignation as soon as news hit of his racist and sexist remarks toward his Senate colleagues.

"Meanwhile, Republicans in the Senate and the Republican Party of Florida have been content with letting Artiles off with just a slap on the wrist – his roommate, Republican Rep. Jose Oliva, even saying that Artiles has 'acted honorably'. We are pleased that the residents of District 40 will no longer bear the burden of being represented by someone with a history of violence and bigotry and that they will have the opportunity to vote for a senator (who) represents their values."

Florida Senate President Joe Negron (R-Stuart) on Friday released a statement regarding the resignation of Artiles.

“Sen. Artiles made the right decision. As Sen. Artiles has noted, he holds himself responsible and accountable for his actions and comments.

“Despite the events of the last week, Sen. Artiles has a long and proud record of public service. We all owe him a debt of gratitude for serving our country in the United State Marine Corps, where he fought for our freedom in the Global War on Terror. Additionally, his years of service in the Florida House and Senate demonstrate a commitment to helping others that will not end with his departure from the Senate. My Senate colleagues and I wish Sen. Artiles and his family well.

“Sen. (Perry) Thurston has informed me that he is withdrawing his Rule 1.43 complaint. Accordingly, I have directed the special master to close her investigation. No further action by the Senate will be taken in regard to this matter.”