Florida school offering bulletproof armor for students' backpacks

A private school in South Florida is offering bulletproof armor that students can use to protect themselves from gunfire.

Florida Christian School in Miami-Dade County, which has students ranging from preschool to high school, is offering parents the ability to buy a piece of ballistic armor that can be placed in their child’s backpack, according to the Miami Herald.

“It’s just a tool,” George Gulla, the school’s head of security, told the Miami Herald. “I’d rather be prepared for the worst than be stuck after saying ‘Wow, I wish we would’ve done that.’”

Gulla, who has 27 years of law enforcement experience, was running through safety drills with parents at the school when Alex Cejas, founder of the body armor company Applied Fiber Concepts, suggested the idea.

Cejas created binder-sized armor that can protect students from some bullets, but not bullets from a rifle.

The pieces of armor can be bought by parents at the school for $120.