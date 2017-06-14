Listen Live
Breaking News:

Two dead five shot in a shooting near a UPS facility in San Francisco

News
Florida Republicans call baseball practice shooting ‘sad and overwhelming’
Florida Republicans call baseball practice shooting ‘sad and overwhelming’

Florida Republicans call baseball practice shooting ‘sad and overwhelming’
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kevin S. Vineys
Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas is placed into an ambulance at the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Members of Congress were practicing for a game when a gunman started shooting.

Florida Republicans call baseball practice shooting ‘sad and overwhelming’

By: Joe Ruble
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kevin S. Vineys

Florida Republicans issued a statement after the shooting this morning of at least four people at a congressional baseball game practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Today, the Republican Party of Florida joins this nation in prayer for the unfortunate shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. The events that unfolded this morning are sad and overwhelming. But we thank U.S. Capitol Police and first responders for their swift and brave actions. Rest assured their immediate response helped save lives. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, staff and the Capitol Police that fell victim to this horrific event,” said RPOF Chairman Blaise Ingoglia.

President Donald Trump announced that Rep. Scalise is in stable condition after being shot in the hip, but the gunman died of his injuries after being taken down by Capitol Police. The wounded officers did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was identified as  an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson. His Facebook page included several images of Senator Bernie Sanders, according to ABC News.

Sanders says he is “sickened by this despicable act,” and says Scalise’s shooter apparently volunteered on his campaign.

