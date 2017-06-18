Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 87
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Florida Highway Patrol trooper hit by car dies
Close

Florida Highway Patrol trooper hit by car dies

Florida Highway Patrol trooper hit by car dies

Florida Highway Patrol trooper hit by car dies

Updated:

The Florida Highway patrol announced Saturday night that a trooper was killed after he was hit by oncoming traffic.

Sergeant William Trampass Bishop was outside of his patrol car on I-75 in Alachua County when he was struck and killed.

He was a 30-year-veteran of the highway patrol.

The crash is still under investigation.

 % INLINE %

Related

Close

Florida Highway Patrol trooper hit by car dies

Officials: Patient takes trooper's gun, shoots nurse at Ocala hospital

Orlando City Soccer forward Cyle Larin tweets apology after arrest on DUI charge

FHP trooper's kidnapping drill under investigation
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
    Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
    A massive forest fire in central Portugal has killed more than 60 people, many trapped in their cars while trying to escape the flames, and injured dozens more, officials said.  >> Read more trending news Hundreds of firefighters are battling the huge fire that Portuguese officials believe may have been sparked by lightning.  Prime Minister Antonio Costa called it 'the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” the BBC reported. Costa warned that the death toll could rise as the search for the missing continued Sunday. Thirty bodies were found inside cars and almost 20 more were found next to vehicles, Portuguese officials said. Most died from smoke inhalation and burns. Authorities have declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Still slow going in Congress on Trump legislative agenda
    Still slow going in Congress on Trump legislative agenda
    With two legislative work weeks left this month, Republicans in the Congress have yet to find the magic formula to unleash action on President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda, as most of the big ticket items are still stalled behind a GOP push on health care legislation, which remains the subject of closed door Republican negotiations in the U.S. Senate. Here’s where we stand on Capitol Hill: 1. Health care. Health care. Health care. This could be a pivotal week for Republicans in the Senate, as they try to make headway on a health care overhaul deal. If there is going to be a vote on a GOP health care bill before lawmakers leave for a July Fourth break, that would have to happen next week – which means this week would have to produce some kind of legislative breakthrough for Republicans. I can find you ten reasons why this process looks like it could turn into a burning trash dumpster at any minute. But I can also find you a lot of people who think the GOP will pull a legislative rabbit out of the hat and push something over the goal line. Whether that happens in June or July is not clear. We should have a better idea of what’s next in coming days. Democrats are trying to keep the focus on the secret talks – the GOP is having none of that. Fake news https://t.co/fnEMkzCz0h — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 16, 2017 2. 2018 budget gets more behind schedule every day. Republicans in Congress know they have no chance to finish the dozen spending bills to fund the federal government by October 1, the start of the new fiscal year. The only question is how they deal with it. As of now, no funding bills for next year have been approved. Usually, that work begins in earnest in the month of June, but a delayed Trump budget slowed that process down. There are some in the GOP who are already making the case that the GOP should scrap the regular dozen appropriations bills, and just roll every bill into a big Omnibus spending measure and pass it BEFORE lawmakers go home for their August break. I’m not sure that’s going to happen, but it’s pretty interesting that it is even being discussed by the GOP. Republican Study Committee supports the House taking up an omnibus spending bill with an 'amendment process' before August recess. pic.twitter.com/2AAv3wIePs — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) June 9, 2017 3. Don’t hold your breath on tax bill or infrastructure. While President Trump and Congressional leaders keep talking up their work on tax cuts, tax reform, and new money for roads and bridges – that doesn’t mean anything is going to get voted on anytime soon. As of now, the Trump White House doesn’t plan to unveil a tax bill until after Labor Day, and the same goes for an infrastructure bill. One reason is that none of that can get done until the Rubik’s cube of health care gets solved by Republicans in the Congress. So, those two big bullet points of the Trump agenda probably won’t be debated or voted on this summer, no matter how much the President or anyone else talks about it. WH's Short also said to expect tax reform bill after Labor Day, and that getting cuts more important than keeping it revenue neutral — Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 6, 2017 4. Trump will chalk up one achievement this week on the VA. On Tuesday, President Trump will sign into law a bipartisan bill to help reform the operations of the Department of Veterans Affairs. It’s the latest effort by the Congress to make it easier for officials to fire under performing employees at the VA, as previous laws have fallen short. VA Secretary David Shulkin has moved ahead with a series of internal reforms in recent months, but even he admits there are a lot of things to get done at that department. The good news is that there are a lot of members in both parties who want to help. #VA Secretary Shulkin testifies that even with appeals reform, it will take until 2026 to resolve the backlog of 470,000 VA appeals — Sean Kendall Law (@vetsrightslaw) June 14, 2017 5. Trump nominations – delays by both parties. President Trump has made a regular part of his attacks against Democrats in Congress by calling Senate Democrats “obstructionists,” arguing they are slowing work on all of his nominations. In some ways, Democrats are slow walking a lot of nominations – but that’s only once they get to the Senate floor. Before then, the GOP controls the process, and one thing the Senate can’t control is how quickly the White House sends nominations to Capitol Hill. For example, it’s been ten days since President Trump made his choice for FBI Director – but the nomination papers still haven’t been sent to the Senate. You can’t hold hearings on an FBI nominee if the FBI nomination isn’t official. 17 nominations sent to the Senate today, but none are Chris Wray, who was announced as the FBI director nominee last Wednesday — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 15, 2017
  • 4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    Four employees of Ascent Daycare in West Memphis, Arkansas, have been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old who was left for more than eight hours inside a van.  >> Read more trending news Christopher Gardner, Jr., died Monday.  The temperature inside the van when Christopher was found was 141 degrees.  Police said it appears little Christopher had tried to kick off and pull off clothing inside the van to cool off.  One of his shoes was found outside of the van, even though the doors of the van were closed.  Related: Mother of child found dead in day care van: 'Something's not adding up' The West Memphis Police Department charged Felicia Ann Phillips, Pamela Robinson, Wanda Taylor and Kendra Washington.  Phillips was the driver of the van the day Christopher died.  Robinson was the adult van rider. Every day, an adult rode in the van to supervise the children.  Related: PHOTOS: 4 charged with manslaughter in death of 5-year-old boy Taylor is responsible for checking to make sure children were taken off the van and checked into the day care.  Christopher was marked as signed into the day care that day, even though he never made it off the van.  Related: DHS: Day care van had alarm system, should have been able to prevent boy's death Washington normally acts as the transportation supervisor for Ascent, but was filling in for someone else that day and was doing a final sweep of the van and ensuring no one was left.  Washington admitted she never went back to do that final safety check, WMPD said.  Washington turned herself into West Memphis police.  None of the other employees are in custody yet.  Police said, in talking with employees, it appears certain safety procedures that the daycare was supposed to follow were being ignored by workers.  'This was completely preventable,' police said. 'If anyone on this list had done their job...' 
  • Mistrial declared in Cosby sexual assault case 
    Mistrial declared in Cosby sexual assault case 
    The judge declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case after the jury declared Saturday that they were hopelessly deadlocked. Jurors deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days, but couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether “ The Cosby Show” star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, The Associated Press reported.  Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby maintained that he and Constand shared a consensual sexual encounter. Dozens of women have made high-profile accusations that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them, but Constand’s case is the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.  Prosecutors said just after the mistrial announcement that they plan to retry Cosby.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.