News
Florida Blue customers report online payments deducted dozens of times
Updated:

WINTER PARK, Fla. -  When Justin Hess went to bed Sunday, he knew his insurance payment to Florida Blue would be deducted in the morning.

Then he got a text message from his bank saying the payment had been charged to his account, 51 times.

“$15,000 has been taken out of your account,” the text message said according to Hess.

Hess wasn’t alone in the debacle – Several Florida Blue customers contacted Channel 9 to report they had been overcharged as well.

One person was charged $13,000; another nearly $22,000; and in one woman's case, $30,000 was taken out of her account and she had no idea there was a problem until her debit card was declined at lunch.

Florida Blue told Channel 9 that it was working to return the overcharged funds and had shut off its electronic payment system until the problem is sorted out.

Hess doesn’t plan to wait for a refund and disputed the charges with his bank, leaving Florida Blue to deal with the situation on its side.

The insurance company did not have any information on how the excess charges were made and who might be responsible.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • U.S. issues terrorism-related travel alert for Europe
    U.S. issues terrorism-related travel alert for Europe
    Incidents in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom have prompted the U.S Department of State to issue a travel alert Monday. >> Read more trending news The department said the Islamic State group, al-Qaida and their affiliates retain the 'ability and to plan and execute' attacks in Europe. The alert also said citizens should be especially vigilant at large, high profile events, particularly during the summer travel season. Travel alerts are usually related to a short-term event. This includes political unrest, strikes or violence by terrorists. The last terror alert was for Europe was issued in November 2016. The warning issued Monday expires September 1, 2017. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Cocoa beach pier bar opens; named for late daughter of Westgate Resorts founder
    Cocoa beach pier bar opens; named for late daughter of Westgate Resorts founder
    Victoria “Rikki” Siegel died almost two years ago of an opioid overdose, but told her parents she always wanted to move to Cocoa Beach and operate a barefoot bar. Monday, they dedicated the Rikki Tiki Bar in her honor. It’s at the end of the iconic pier that juts 800 feet out into the Atlantic Ocean. Westgate Resorts, owned by her father David, purchased the pier in 2014 and have spent more than $4 million to improve it and restore it to its original glory. The new tavern spans the end of the Pier and includes table and bar seating for over 100 guests, a thatched roof covering the entire deck and, for the first time, food service, according to Westgate Resorts.
  • EMS: 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas
    EMS: 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas
    One person is dead and three others have been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing on the University of Texas campus Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. >> Read more trending news University of Texas Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect in the attack as 20-year-old UT student Kendrex J. White. >> See the latest from the Austin American-Statesman
  • State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd
    State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd
    The state dropped a charge of resisting arrest against murder suspect Markeith Loyd on Friday afternoon. Prosecutors saying the charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence was unwarranted. The document was filed on behalf of State Attorney Brad King by Assistant State Attorney Richard Karl Buxman. King replaced State Attorney Aramis Ayala after Governor Scott removed her from the case after she announced that she would never seek the death penalty. Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He was captured in Orange County following a nine-day manhunt.
  • Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas
    Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas
    Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic. Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting. Earlier, a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was injured Monday morning when a man opened fire on first responders before fleeing from authorities. >> Read more trending news﻿ Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
